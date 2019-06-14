91% of Singaporeans are satisfied with hawker centres – and most are happiest with the affordable food

However, satisfaction levels dropped when it came to the dining environment. The Straits Times

Love our hawker centres? You’re not alone.

A recent survey by the National Environment Agency (NEA) has revealed that 91 per cent of 1,046 respondents were either satisfied, or very satisfied with hawker centres.

In a press release, NEA added that while a total of 1,103 respondents were surveyed, the satisfaction levels of respondents who had not visited a hawker centre in the past year were excluded from the results.

Released on Thursday (June 13), the survey’s findings also revealed that respondents were most satisfied with the affordability of eating at hawker centres, with 99.4 per cent of them indicating that they were satisfied, or very satisfied with the prices of hawker food.

Satisfaction levels of the quality of hawker food – including the ingredients used, portion size and taste – were also high, with 97.8 per cent of respondents indicating that they were either satisfied or very satisfied.

However, satisfaction levels dropped when it came to the dining environment, with only 86.9 per cent of respondents saying that they were satisfied or very satisfied with the ventilation, cleanliness and hygiene of hawker centres.

A must-have in the neighbourhood

The biennial survey conducted over a three month period during the third and fourth quarters of 2018 found that over half (54 per cent) of 1,103 respondents deemed hawker centres to be an important amenity in a typical Singaporean neighbourhood.

It was second only to public transport, which 57.4 per cent of respondents thought of as an important neighbourhood amenity.

Meanwhile, commercial facilities such as shopping malls came in third with 46.1 per cent of respondents deeming it as an important amenity.

Older people frequented hawker centres more

Out of the 1,103 respondents, 35.6 per cent said that the eating establishment they frequented most in a given month were hawker centres.

This was followed by coffee shops (35.5 per cent) and food courts (22. 8 per cent).

The survey also found that older people frequented hawker centres most, with 39.5 per cent of respondents aged 40 to 69 years old indicating that hawker centres were eating establishments they frequented most.

In comparison, 33.3 per cent of those aged 30 to 39 years old said hawker centres were their most frequented eating establishment in a given month.

The numbers continued to fall when it came to those aged 18 to 29 years old, with only 27.8 per cent naming hawker centres as their most frequented establishment in a given month.

