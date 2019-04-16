Someone posted photos of a tourist allegedly taking a dump on Port Dickson beach, and people are not happy

Photos of a woman allegedly defecating on Malaysia’s Port Dickson beach have sparked outrage online.
Originally posted on Saturday (April 13) by a Twitter user with the handle @zudomon, the photos have been retweeted more than 12,000 times by irate netizens.
In the tweet, @zudomon identified the woman as a Chinese tourist.
The uncensored photos were apparently taken by the user, who pretended to be taking a wefie with his friend.
After the photos went viral, New Straits Times (NST) reported that the president of the Port Dickson City Council said it would be investigating the incident.
A Says.com report also quoted the president as saying that the council was waiting for an RM8 million allocation to build a toilet on the beach.
In its translation of a Kosmo report, Says.com also said that Port Dickson district police had not received any police reports of the incident.