Someone posted photos of a tourist allegedly taking a dump on Port Dickson beach, and people are not happy

A tourist allegedly defecated on Malaysia’s Port Dickson beach, prompting outrage on the internet. Twitter/@zudomon

Photos of a woman allegedly defecating on Malaysia’s Port Dickson beach have sparked outrage online.

Originally posted on Saturday (April 13) by a Twitter user with the handle @zudomon, the photos have been retweeted more than 12,000 times by irate netizens.

In the tweet, @zudomon identified the woman as a Chinese tourist.

The uncensored photos were apparently taken by the user, who pretended to be taking a wefie with his friend.

Okay.. Tengah syok2 mandi manda and these ugly Chinese tourists buat hal.. Lokasi kejadian: Batu 5, Port Dickson Share and retweet bawang2 Malaysia sekalian 😝 Ada cara tak nak bann diorg from entering Malaysia ke..? pic.twitter.com/75rWckY6jn — Tsuji Ryuu ~ (@zudomon) April 14, 2019

After the photos went viral, New Straits Times (NST) reported that the president of the Port Dickson City Council said it would be investigating the incident.

A Says.com report also quoted the president as saying that the council was waiting for an RM8 million allocation to build a toilet on the beach.

In its translation of a Kosmo report, Says.com also said that Port Dickson district police had not received any police reports of the incident.