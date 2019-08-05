94% of Singapore’s white-collar workers say earning money is one of their top life goals: Survey

A good career was found to be the second most important priority, with 85 per cent of 1,000 respondents prioritising it. The Straits Times

What are your priorities in life? If your answer is related to earning money, then you’re definitely not alone.

A survey commissioned by Singapore-based networking and mentorship app Tigerhall with 1,000 white-collar workers has found that 94 per cent of respondents identified earning cash as one of their top life priorities.

In a press release on Monday (August 5), Tigerhall said that the findings of the survey highlighted a significant shift in thinking and goals among Singaporeans.

Gone are the traditional 5Cs – earning cash, owning credit cards, enjoying country club memberships, living in a condominium and driving a car – of the past.

Today, apart from accumulating wealth, all the other goals and ambitions in the traditional 5Cs ranked low in this survey.

Instead, a good career was found to be the second most important priority, with 85 per cent of respondents prioritising it.

Respondents who were at the beginning of their career drove this trend, with almost nine out of 10 respondents under the age of 29 saying that establishing a good career was important to them.

About 74 per cent of respondents placed importance on developing cultural proficiency through opportunities such as travelling the world. Again, the millennial respondents were the ones driving this particular trend, Tigerhall said.

Meanwhile, holding credibility in society and in the workplace was identified as a top life priority by 67 per cent of respondents.

This trend was mostly driven by respondents in the middle of their careers, with seven in 10 respondents aged between 30 and 44 placing importance on commanding the belief and trust among the people around them.

Unsurprisingly, more than half (54 per cent) of respondents placed importance on enjoying convenience from products and services, a trend that was “reflective of today’s digital age”, Tigerhall noted.

Tigerhall

Life goals have become less materialistic

With the life goals of respondents shifting towards personal growth and development, there is now less importance placed on material-driven ambitions, Tigerhall said.

For example, only one in three respondents felt that owning a condominium (33 per cent), credit cards (32 per cent) and a car (30 per cent) was important to them, and only 3 per cent of respondents identified having a country club membership as a priority in life.

In a statement, the CEO of Tigerhall, Nellie Wartoft, said that the findings were “reflections of the evolving mindsets of society”.

She added that the results shed light on the key attributes of professionals today, including being ambitious, open-minded, constantly seeking personal growth, and wanting the world at their fingertips.

Wartoft also said that professionals today “seek accessible but effective methods to learn, grow and move closer to achieving their goals and to gain the respect of their peers”.

Read also: