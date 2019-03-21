A 17-year-old Malaysian in the Christchurch shootings has been confirmed dead

Muhammad Haziq was one of the 50 victims who lost their lives in the Christchurch mosque shootings. Facebook / Mohamad Sabu – Menteri Pertahanan Malaysia

The Malaysian teen who went missing after a massacre at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, has died, the Foreign Ministry said today (21 March).

“With deep sorrow and consent from the family, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to confirm that Muhammad Haziq Mohd Tarmizi, 17 was among the 50 victims who lost their lives in the tragic shooting incident in Chirstchurch:” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release today.

17-year-old Muhammad Haziq was was among the 50 victims who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch last Friday.

In the same statement, they said: “The Government of Malaysia conveys its heartfelt condolences to the family of Allahyarham Muhammad Haziq bin Mohd Tarmizi. The High Commission of Malaysia will render its assistance to the family in the burial process.”

Muhammad Haziq’s father, Mohd Tarmizi Shuib, 42, and younger brother, Mohd Haris, 12, were also present during the shooting at the Al Noor Mosque.

Mohd Tarmizi is currently recovering at Christchurch Hospital from gunshot wounds while Mohd Haris is in a children’s hospital seeking treatment for trauma, according to an article published by New Straits Times.

Two other Malaysians, Muhammad Nazril Hisham Omar and Rahimi Ahmad, were also injured in the attack on Friday but were reportedly “making steady progress”, according to a Wisma Putra statement quoted by The Star.

