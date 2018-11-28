A 20-year-old Singaporean in the Melbourne car crash is now on life support, while another Singaporean has been charged

Singaporeans Gwyneth Lok, and twin sisters Naimi Nasser and Nausha Nasser were in the blue Renault when it crashed at an intersection in Victoria, Australia. Facebook/Gwyneth Lok and Facebook/Naimi Nasser

A woman who was travelling in Melbourne with a group of her friends has been put on life support after a horrific car accident on Saturday night (Nov 24).

Gwyneth Lok, a 20-year-old project executive with events company Chupa, has been in a coma ever since she suffered critical head injuries in the accident, The New Paper reported.

Citing an unnamed source, TNP reported that doctors have told Ms Lok’s family to prepare for the worst. The Ngee Ann Polytechnic graduate, who was holidaying in Australia, was reportedly operated on as there was a build-up of fluid in her brain.

According to the daily, four other Singaporeans – three women and a man – were with her in the blue Renault car when it crashed in Windermere, Victoria.

One of them, 21-year-old Nausha Nasser, has been charged by the police with dangerous driving causing serious injury and negligently causing serious injury.

Her twin sister, Naimi Nasser, was reportedly also in the car and suffered critical head injuries. The business management student on the Dean’s list at Singapore Management University was air-lifted to a hospital in Melbourne and is now in stable condition, TNP reported.

Nausha, who studies at the University of Melbourne, allegedly failed to stop at an intersection, resulting in a collision with a white Triton car.

The 48-year-old driver of the Triton escaped unscathed, but his 10-year-old daughter had some minor injuries.

TNP also reported that Nausha could face up to five years in jail for dangerous driving causing serious injury, and up to 10 years for negligently causing serious injury.

But if one of the injured dies, the charges could be upgraded to culpable driving and dangerous driving causing death, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail, The Straits Times reported.