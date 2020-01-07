A baby boy was found alive inside a HDB rubbish chute at Bedok North, police say he is in stable condition

The baby was found at the bottom of Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 on Tuesday morning (Jan 7). A policeman was later seen carrying a baby wrapped in cloth. The Straits Times

A baby boy was found alive in a bin at the bottom of a rubbish chute at Block 534 Bedok North Street 3 on Tuesday (Jan 7) morning.

His condition is stable, and there were no visible injuries, said the police.

The child was in a blood-stained tied plastic bag and discovered among other bags of rubbish and food packaging when cleaners tried to clear the bin between 8am and 9am.

The baby appeared to be a newborn. Patwari Shamin, 24, a town council cleaner, told reporters that he was taking out rubbish from the chute bin when he and his colleague found the crying baby in a bag with blood in it. He then informed the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

A passer-by, Lim Yok Liang, 72, who was heading to a nearby coffee shop for breakfast at 9.20am, told The Straits Times: “I saw an ambulance at the open-air carpark under the block. There was a policeman carrying a baby, wrapped in a cloth.

“The baby was not crying. It looked like it was still breathing.”

The infant was later taken away by ambulance to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The police have since been seen making their rounds on every floor of the block. One officer was seen inside a unit on the 12th floor. An elderly woman was in the kitchen.

The police told The Straits Times that they received a call for help at the HDB block at 9.11am. Paramedics attended to the baby before it was sent to hospital.

Cleaners carrying the bin where the baby was found to the bin centre following the discovery. The Straits Times

Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh, one of the MPs for Aljunied GRC where the block is located, said that “a million thoughts” passed through his head when he saw the pictures of the baby left in the bin.

“Had the worker not found the blessed child, he/she could have been crushed by the compactor where all rubbish is centrally disposed in the precinct. Thankful to the Singapore Police Force and staff at the AHTC Kaki Bukit office for their assistance over this incident today. And a prayer for everyone distressed by this painful news.”

Over the past decade, from 2009 to 2018, 16 abandoned babies were found in Singapore.

GET HELP

Expectant mothers have the following avenues to seek help:

24-hour Mum-To-Be Helpline: 1800-686-8623

Pregnancy Crisis Service: 6339- 9770

For teenagers facing a pregnancy crisis, they can seek help from the BABES 24-hour call or SMS helpline: 8111-3535

Safe Place: 6817-4202