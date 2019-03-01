A beta version of Razer Pay will be available in Singapore soon – but you’ll need to apply for access to use it

Razer Pay will progressively have a network of more than 4,000 merchants. Screengrab from Razer Pay

Gaming hardware brand Razer is launching a limited beta version of its e-payment system Razer Pay, with an official launch set to be complete by the first half of this year.

In a statement on Friday (Mar 1), the company said that the beta launch will allow “Razer fans and gamers in Singapore” first access to its e-wallet.

To use the beta version, one must first apply for access via the Razer Pay website. Only successful applicants will be sent an access code to download and use the Razer Pay app, it said.

According to Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan, Razer Pay is already one of the largest e-wallets in Malaysia, where the company has also chosen to set up its fintech hub. Tan added that there are plans “to provide for interoperability across the border to Singapore in the future”.

“Over the next few weeks to months, we expect tens of thousands of new merchants to begin enabling Razer Pay as part of our partnerships with NETS and FOMO Pay in Singapore,” he said.

The partnership with FOMO Pay will provide Razer Pay with a network of more than 4,000 merchants, and simplify the process which merchants need to go through to adopt the new payment method, the company said. This will accelerate the expansion of Razer Pay’s acceptance network in Singapore, it added.

Described as “the e-wallet for youth and millennials”, the beta version of Razer Pay will allow users to shop and pay with the app as it is progressively rolled out, starting with Dunkin Donuts and all 48 Buzz convenience stores island-wide.

Once entry is granted, beta users will get to experience the full functions of Razer Pay, and have access to “frequent gaming-focused promotions and events”, the statement said.

