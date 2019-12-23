A giant catfish fell out of the sky and shattered a woman’s windshield

source Shutterstock.com

Rhesa Walston was driving through Beaufort, North Carolina, when a bird dropped a massive catfish on her windshield.

The fish shattered the passenger side of her car’s windshield, but Walston and her daughter were left uninjured in the incident.

She posted pictures of the incident on Facebook, where they have since gone viral.

Rhesa Walston told WCIV that she was driving home in Beaufort, North Carolina, on December 18 when she saw a bird carrying a catfish right in front of her.

“It was one of those slow-motion moments in life,” she told WCIV. “I saw the fish and I saw him drop it.”

She didn’t have time to safely swerve out of the way, so the catfish landed right on the passenger side of her car’s windshield.

Walston was able to pull over safely, and made sure her daughter was OK. Then she evaluated the scene.

“There was glass all over my front seat… glass on my lap,” Walston told WCIV. “[I] just remember jumping out of my car and thinking I have got to go find the fish because it bounced when it hit my car, ’cause I am thinking, ‘Who is going to believe me?'”

She found the catfish nearby, and when her husband and a friend arrived on the scene to help her, she took pictures of the the giant fish next to her windshield for scale.

She posted pictures of the flying catfish to Facebook, where they have since gone viral.

“My husband tried to look up what are the odds of hitting a fish with your car… We could find only one other news story,” she told WCIV.

Walston said she’s getting her windshield fixed, and will only have to pay a $250 deductible.