A bunch of Pikachu, an Eevee and Mimikyu are dancing their way to Jewel for its first-ever Pokémon Parade in July

The Pokémon Parade will comprise eight Pikachu, one Eevee and a Mimikyu dancing against the backdrop of Jewel Changi Airport’s HSBC Rain Vortex. Jewel Changi Airport Development

After the Pokémon Carnival in Sentosa in June, fans of the adorable pocket monsters might want to pay Jewel Changi Airport a weekend visit this month where Pikachu and its friends are set to make another appearance.

Dancing against the backdrop of the iconic HSBC Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley, eight Pikachu, an Eevee and a Mimikyu will form Jewel’s first-ever Pokémon Parade, which will take place twice a day (2pm and 6pm) on Saturdays and Sundays in July.

The performances will take place twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of July. Jewel Changi Airport Development

The parade is organised in collaboration with Pokémon Centre Singapore – the first store of its kind outside of Japan – located on Jewel’s fourth level.

The 30-minute performance will start from the west corridor of Shiseido Forest Valley on the first level, before moving towards the North Canyon for a four-minute dance item.

Pikachu and its friends dancing at the North Canyon. Jewel Changi Airport Development

Pikachu and its friends will then march through the retail corridors on Level 1.

The Pokémon franchise is extremely popular in Singapore.

Last December, Sentosa became the first place outside of Japan to host a Pikachu Night Parade, which returned again during the June school holidays this year.

