A bunch of Pikachu, an Eevee and Mimikyu are dancing their way to Jewel for its first-ever Pokémon Parade in July

- Jewel Changi Airport Development
After the Pokémon Carnival in Sentosa in June, fans of the adorable pocket monsters might want to pay Jewel Changi Airport a weekend visit this month where Pikachu and its friends are set to make another appearance.
Dancing against the backdrop of the iconic HSBC Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley, eight Pikachu, an Eevee and a Mimikyu will form Jewel’s first-ever Pokémon Parade, which will take place twice a day (2pm and 6pm) on Saturdays and Sundays in July.
- Jewel Changi Airport Development
The parade is organised in collaboration with Pokémon Centre Singapore – the first store of its kind outside of Japan – located on Jewel’s fourth level.
The 30-minute performance will start from the west corridor of Shiseido Forest Valley on the first level, before moving towards the North Canyon for a four-minute dance item.
- Jewel Changi Airport Development
Pikachu and its friends will then march through the retail corridors on Level 1.
The Pokémon franchise is extremely popular in Singapore.
Last December, Sentosa became the first place outside of Japan to host a Pikachu Night Parade, which returned again during the June school holidays this year.
Read also:
- PHOTOS: There’s a Pokemon Carnival in Sentosa till June 30 – and it has Pikachu parades, free plushies, and a Pokeball pit
- An upcoming Pokémon Sleep app will let you catch the monsters even as you Snorlax
- Here’s what it’s like inside Singapore’s Pokemon Go Safari Zone – the first place in the world you can catch shiny Lapras and shiny Shuckle