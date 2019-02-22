THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘A Cinderella Story’ 15 years later

caption Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray in “A Cinderella Story.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

“A Cinderella Story” came out in July 2004.

The movie stars Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray, and Regina King.

It was a modern take on the “Cinderella” fairy-tale.

“A Cinderella Story” is a modern take on a classic fairy-tale.

Sam (Hilary Duff) and Austin (Chad Michael Murray) form a relationship over instant messaging, but though the two attend the same Los Angeles school, they don’t know each other’s identities. And like the “Cinderella” fairy-tale, there are evil stepsisters, an evil stepmom, and even a ball.

In honor of the movie’s 15th anniversary this July, here’s what the cast of “A Cinderella Story” has been up to since 2004.

Hilary Duff played Sam Montgomery, a high schooler who formed a crush on an online pen pal who turned out to be the popular boy at school.

She lived with her evil stepmom and twin stepsisters following her dad’s death. She also worked at the diner her father owned.

Duff, 31, currently stars on “Younger.”

Before “A Cinderella Story,” Duff was best known for starring on “Lizzie McGuire.” Since starring in the movie, the actress has appeared in “Material Girls,” “According to Greta,” and will next star in “The Haunting of Sharon Tate.” She’s been on “Younger” since 2015.

She married NHL player Mike Comrie in 2010, and the two had a son in 2012. They divorced in 2015. She’s currently dating Matthew Koma, and they welcomed a daughter in 2018.

Chad Michael Murray was Austin Ames, a football player whose online personality was different from his popular persona at school.

He also develops a crush on his online pen pal.

Murray, 37, will next appear on “Riverdale” as cult leader Edgar Evernever.

Murray was the star of “One Tree Hill” when he starred in “A Cinderella Story.” Since then, his film roles have included “House of Wax,” “Fruitvale Station,” and “To Write Love On Her Arms.” He has also appeared on “Agent Carter” and “Star.”

He’s married to Sarah Roemer, and the couple has two kids.

Jennifer Coolidge was Fiona, the evil stepmother.

She takes over her husband’s diner after his death and is mean to his daughter, Sam.

Coolidge, 57, is known for starring in the “American Pie” movie franchise and in “Legally Blonde.”

The actress has also starred on “Joey,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager,” and “2 Broke Girls.” She’s returning for “Legally Blonde 3” and also appeared in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” music video.

Madeline Zima portrayed Brianna, one of the evil stepsisters.

She bullies Sam.

Zima, 33, starred on the “Twin Peaks” revival.

Zima starred on “The Nanny,” “Californication,” and “Heroes.” She was also on an episode of “The Vampire Diaries.”

Andrea Avery was Gabriella, the other evil stepsister.

She also bullied Sam.

Avery has acted since being in a short video in 2015.

She’s a member of INSight Scene, a group of women who are motivational speakers.

Regina King played Rhonda, Sam’s mentor and friend.

Rhonda works at the diner with Sam.

King, 48, earned her first Oscar nomination in 2019 for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

King’s career started with her main role on “227” and movies including “Boyz n the Hood,” “Friday,” and “Jerry Maguire.” The actress won two Emmy awards for starring on “American Crime” and a third for “Seven Seconds.” She also starred on “Southland” and “The Leftovers” and will next star on “Watchmen.”

Dan Byrd played Carter, Sam’s best friend.

Carter always had Sam’s back.

Byrd, 33, was recently on some episodes of “The Good Doctor.”

Byrd starred on “Clubhouse,” “Aliens In America,” and “Cougar Town.” He also starred alongside Emma Stone in “Easy A.”

Julie Gonzalo played mean girl Shelby.

Shelby was dating Austin.

Gonzalo, 37, was recently on episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Lucifer.”

Gonzalo went on to star on “Veronica Mars,” “Eli Stone,” and “Dallas.” Her movie roles also include “Freaky Friday” and “DodgeBall.”

Simon Helberg played Terry, a fellow classmate.

Terry was almost mistaken as Sam’s online pen pal.

Helberg, 38, is best known for starring on “The Big Bang Theory.”

Helberg earned a Golden Globe nomination for starring in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” He was also in “Evan Almighty” and “A Serious Man.”