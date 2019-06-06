A couple and their 3-year-old son were killed after lightning struck their farm in Malaysia – here’s how lightning is made and why it’s so deadly

The couple and their three-year-old son all died after lightning struck them as they were tending to farm work. Pixabay

A couple and their three-year-old son were killed in a lightning strike as they were tending to their farm near Bahau, Malaysia on Tuesday (June 4) evening, local media has reported.

It is believed that 38-year-old S.Elangovan, his wife K.Kaliammah, 36, and their son Vinesh died after lightning struck them as they were taking care of goats in their farm, reported Bernama.

According to Jempol police chief superintendent Muhd Nur Hishamuddin Hashim, the couple had a nine-year-old son who survived the tragedy and escaped with an injury to the leg.

“We received a report on the incident at 11.50pm last night and upon arriving at the location, police found the three bodies,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying.

A post-mortem of the victims revealed that they all died of electric shock from lightning and the case has been classified as sudden death.

Bernama reported that the incident happened at 4pm but another report by The Star wrote that it took place at a later time in the evening.

The Star’s report quoted Jeram Padang assemblyman Datuk L. Manickam as saying that the family was struck by a “massive bolt” around 7pm. He also said that they were settlers in an area under the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) land scheme.

Some of the animals, including goats and two guard dogs, were killed at the scene as well. Burn marks were found on their fur, both reports said.

How lightning forms and kills

According to National Geographic, lightning is an electrical discharge that is triggered by imbalances of positive and negative charges between storm clouds and the ground, but usually occurs within clouds.

The bolt can raise the temperature of surrounding air to five times that of the sun’s surface, causing the air to expand and vibrate rapidly to produce a thunderclap.

National Geographic added that lightning kills roughly 2,000 people around the world each year. Although hundreds have survived lightning strikes, many survivors suffered long-term symptoms such as memory loss, dizziness, weakness, numbness and other “life-altering” ailments.

Quoting lightning expert Dr Mary Ann Cooper, The Washington Post reported that lightning actually injures people more than it kills, with chances of survival at nearly 90 per cent. However, survivors often suffer long-lasting neurological damage, she said.

Lightning can raise the temperature of the air around it to five times that of the sun’s surface. Pixabay

Citing statistics by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the report added that ground currents are the leading cause of fatalities and injuries in lightning strikes, accounting for roughly 50 to 55 per cent of all incidents.

When a lightning stroke – a cloud-to-ground lightning flash that usually causes damage – containing at least 2,000 amperes of current hits the ground, it spreads as a potentially deadly current, with its voltage dissipating as it moves away from the point of impact.

Ground current may travel up one leg of an individual standing in the affected area, through the body – with a possibility of stopping the heart and breathing – and down the other leg, said the report.

“The greater the distance between where current enters and leaves the body, the more serious the damage,” it added.

Side splashes and upward streamers

The second and third leading causes of lightning deaths are “side splashes” (30 to 35 per cent) and “upward streamers” (10 to 15 per cent) respectively, The Washington Post reported.

Side splashes refer to phenomena whereby lightning “jumps” from an object to a person or between people as a result of it moving through the path of least resistance to electrical current to the ground, The Post said.

Upward streamers, according to The Post, are paths of positive charges that rise from high objects and the ground before lightning strikes. Significant differences between negative charges in the clouds and positive charges on the ground results in a negatively-charged “stepped leader” moving in a zig-zag manner towards the ground.

When a leader and streamer connect, a negative current flows from the clouds to the ground while positive charges shoot towards the leader, producing lightning.

How to avoid getting struck by lightning

According to experts, the rule of thumb to follow to avoid becoming a victim of a lightning strike is: when thunder roars, go indoors.

In an article by American weather forecasting service AccuWeather, the National Weather Service’s lightning safety specialist John Jensenius said: “If you’re outside at some kind of outdoor event, just simply go in your car and stay there for at least 30 minutes after the last clasp of thunder.”

The best way to avoid the dangers of lightning would be to go inside a substantial and safe building during a storm, the article added.

According to Tech Insider, lightning carries between one to 10 billion joules of energy. Watch the video below to find out what happens when a person is struck by lightning:

Read also: