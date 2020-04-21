A couple named their newborn son ‘Sanitiser’ to remind people to keep their hands clean

caption A couple from Uttar Pradesh, India named their son ‘Sanitiser.’ source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

A couple from Uttar Pradesh, India named their son “Sanitiser” earlier this month.

The parents said they wanted to remind people to keep their hands clean amid the coronavirus pandemic,according to the Deccan Herald.

Another couple from India named their twins, Corona and Covid, last month to signify the hardships they’ve faced during the public health crisis.

A couple from Uttar Pradesh, India, who gave birth to a son earlier this month, named their baby “Sanitiser” as a nod to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple said that they hope their son’s name will serve as a reminder for people to keep their hands clean in order to protect against the coronavirus, the Deccan Herald reported.

Omveer Singh, the baby’s father, told the news outlet that the unique moniker is their “contribution” to combatting the pandemic. It was also a way for them to acknowledge this moment in history.

“We will remember this period (lockdown), whenever [we] utter his name,” Singh added.

Proper handwashing is one of the best protective measures people can take. There’s still a global shortage on such hygenic products as hand sanitizer.

Another couple from India named their twins ‘Corona’ and ‘Covid’

Sanitiser is one of a number of babies who was given a coronavirus-inspired name. A couple from Raipur, India, who had twins last month, named their son and daughter, Corona and Covid.

It was a way for the parents to acknowledge the hardships they overcame in being delivered during the public health crisis.

“Indeed the virus is dangerous and life-threatening but its outbreak made people focus on sanitation, hygiene, and inculcate other good habits,” Preeti Verma, the mother of the twins, told the Press Trust of India, according to Metro. “Thus, we thought about these names.”