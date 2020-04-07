2 brides wore hiking boots with their wedding dresses to elope on a mountain in Iceland

caption The Capens eloped on a mountain in Iceland in 2019. source Vee Taylor Photo

Hannah and Cassidy Capen met on Tumblr in 2017, and they got engaged just four months after they started dating.

The couple eloped in Iceland in 2019, nearly two years after they met.

The brides wore hiking boots with their dresses so they could exchange vows on a mountaintop near a waterfall.

“It was just magical for it to be just the two of us,” Cassidy said of the elopement.

Tumblr brought Hannah and Cassidy Capen together in 2017.

caption The Capens met on Tumblr.

“We weren’t on any dating apps or anything,” Cassidy Capen, 27, told Insider. “It was kind of accidental,” she said of meeting her wife Hannah, 24, on Tumblr.

“When I was a teenager, I used Tumblr a lot, and I saw couples who were gay and I thought they were so cute,” she said. “I wanted that. But as I got older, I stopped using it.”

Cassidy ended up using her account again in the summer of 2017, when she was on a trip to Italy and didn’t know many people, allowing her and Hannah to connect.

The couple met in person for the first time in September 2017.

caption They moved in together two months after they started dating. source Vee Taylor Photo

Hannah lived in Wisconsin at the time, while Cassidy was based in Connecticut.

“I invited her here to go to a music festival with me in New York” with another friend, Cassidy said. “She flew out from Wisconsin. It was her very first plane ride ever.”

The duo planned on spending the weekend together as friends, but as soon as they met in person, they knew they wanted to be together.

By November, Hannah had moved to Connecticut to live with Cassidy.

“We took the stance of we’re going to go all in and hope that it works, and know that if it doesn’t, it’s as easy as packing back up and driving her home,” Cassidy said.

“The week after we went to New York, I told my mom I was going to marry her,” Cassidy said of her future wife.

caption The couple got engaged in February 2018. source Vee Taylor Photo

The couple officially got engaged in February 2018.

As they started to plan the wedding, they decided an elopement would be right for them, because they knew they wanted a destination wedding and that it would be more affordable if it was only the two of them.

“The more that we learned and the more people’s experiences that we read about, the more in love with the idea we were,” Cassidy said.

The Capens ended up choosing Iceland as their elopement destination.

caption The couple eloped in Iceland. source Vee Taylor Photo

They were originally unsure of where to go for their destination elopement, but what they think of as a sign ended up making the decision for them.

While they were planning the wedding, the Capens went back to the place Cassidy proposed, where they found a novelty scratch-off map about Iceland.

The map happened to reference an inside joke the couple shared. “From then on, it was Iceland,” Cassidy said.

“We fell in love with it,” Hannah said of the country.

“It’s so us,” Cassidy added. “The hiking, the mountains, the lakes, the oceans, the waterfalls. We love all of those things. We learned there are sheep everywhere and that’s Hannah’s favorite animal.”

They flew to Reykjavík for their wedding in August 2019.

caption The brides bought their wedding dresses together. source Vee Taylor Photo

“We did our makeup and our hair together,” Cassidy told Insider. Christina Lopez did their makeup.

“We went against all of the rules and stuff. We got our dresses together.”

But they still got dressed separately and shared a first look, embracing some tradition on their day.

They then drove over an hour and a half to get married on a cliffside with a waterfall nearby.

caption The couple got married on a mountain near a waterfall. source Vee Taylor Photo

The couple rented a car and drove by themselves, so they could have time alone.

“We were 45 minutes late to our own wedding,” Cassidy said.

Both brides paired hiking boots with their gowns.

caption The couple wore boots with their gowns. source Vee Taylor Photo

“It was a struggle,” Hannah said of hiking in their dresses.

“At first, I was nervous just about getting it dirty or muddy, because it was raining. But once it was dirty we kinda just went for it.”

The brides loved that it was raining on their day.

“It’s supposed to be good luck,” Cassidy noted. And although it often rains in Iceland, the Capens didn’t see so much as a sprinkle until their wedding day.

The brides had bustles put into their gowns to make the dresses less cumbersome for hiking, but they didn’t end up using them.

caption Their backpacks served as bustles for the gowns. source Vee Taylor Photo

The couple wore backpacks during the hike, as they were carrying their vow books and a speaker.

“I had made a wedding march playlist for our hike that’s full of songs that were meaningful to our relationship,” Cassidy told Insider.

Their stylist thought the backpacks would hold the dresses up well and create a cute image for a photo, so she tucked them in as the brides hiked.

“That’s one of our favorite pictures” from the wedding day, Hannah said of this shot.

caption The couple livestreamed their wedding. source Vee Taylor Photo

Only the brides’ officiant, photographer Vee Taylor Photo, and stylist were there during the ceremony.

However, the Capens went live on Facebook during the wedding so their family and friends back home could watch them get married.

“We got to read everyone’s comments and reactions,” Cassidy said. “We felt really loved.”

Both brides got emotional during the ceremony.

caption The Capens cried during the wedding. source Vee Taylor Photo

“I thought that I wasn’t gonna cry, but I cried through our whole entire wedding,” Cassidy said.

“Hannah isn’t a crier at all, but at one point during the ceremony, I looked up and she had this facial expression that I’d never seen before. I thought that she was having regrets.”

“I later found out that she was trying really hard not to cry because she was happy,” Cassidy said.

Hannah said one of her favorite moments from the day was hiking closer to a waterfall after the ceremony.

caption The brides hiked toward the waterfall after the ceremony. source Vee Taylor Photo

“I just remember feeling like the whole moment was magical,” she said.

“I feel like, at that moment, that’s when it hit me that we were married.”

One of Cassidy’s standout moments of the day was stopping at a gas station on their way back from the wedding.

caption The couple exchanged vows on the mountain. source Vee Taylor Photo

“We went into a gas station on the way back and we were still dressed,” she said.

“It felt like everyone was looking at us, and I feel like people didn’t want to approach us because they weren’t sure what was going on. But it was really fun.”

The brides took some more photos when they got back to Reykjavík.

caption The Capens eloped on a mountain in Iceland in 2019. source Vee Taylor Photo

They even cut a miniature cake together, keeping with the wedding tradition.

The cake pictures took place on a stranger’s front porch, which made them even more fun for the brides.

The couple planned on going to a fancy dinner that night, but they ended up falling asleep after the ceremony.

caption The brides fell asleep after the ceremony. source Vee Taylor Photo

“We actually fell asleep until 11:30 at night,” Cassidy said. But they decided to make the best of it.

“We ate SpaghettiOs and put on a record player and danced and had champagne and took a bath,” which ended up being really romantic for the couple.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” Cassidy said.

“My favorite thing about our relationship is that we’re truly best friends first,” Cassidy told Insider of her marriage.

caption The couple thinks of themselves as best friends. source Vee Taylor Photo

“We’re really silly and have so much fun together.”

“I think we’re both really spontaneous. Like, we’ll dance in the kitchen or we’ll have a pillow fight,” she said.

“We do each other’s hair, and last night we painted each other’s nails and did a spa night.”

“I’m not just living with my wife but my best friend in life,” she said of her partner.

“We love each other more every day,” Hannah said.

caption The couple told Insider they grow together. source Vee Taylor Photo

“I feel like we’ve grown together a lot since we’ve been together,” said Hannah.

“We’re just constantly learning and growing together.”

You can follow Hannah and Cassidy on Instagram.