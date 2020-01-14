‘A criminal plot has been set in motion’: MACC chief says people are trying to discredit her for airing Najib phone calls

MACC chief Latheefa Koya believes a lawyer is among those involved in an alleged criminal plot against her. Facebook/SPRM

MACC chief Latheefa Koya claims a plot to discredit her is underway, with a lawyer among the culprits involved.

The alleged plot comes a week after she decided to publicly air recordings of incriminating phone calls around 1MDB allegedly involving former PM Najib Razak.

Latheefa lodged a police report on Tuesday (Jan 14) and submitted evidence around the alleged plot.

She is slated to record her statement as part of police investigations into the tapes.

Amid police requests for her to provide statements over the release of tapes involving former PM Najib Razak, Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Latheefa Koya has claimed that a revenge plot to discredit her is underway.

Read Also: ‘You’re the PM, take charge,’ Rosmah allegedly tells Najib in 1MDB-linked audio clips released by Malaysian graft busters

Latheefa, 46, said in a statement on Monday (Jan 13) that there was a criminal plot to “fabricate and distribute materials intended to cast a slur” upon her reputation, and that a lawyer was among the culprits involved.

“I wish to send a clear message to those who are behind this, that I will not be threatened or intimidated from carrying out my duty as the Chief Commissoner of the MACC. The public has placed great faith in the MACC to cleanse our country from the scourge of corruption,” she added.

In the statement, Latheefa announced plans to lodged a police report on Tuesday (Jan 14) in response to the alleged plot, and submit evidence substantiating her claim.

She is slated to record her statement as part of separate police investigations into the tapes, Bernama quoted Police Inspector-General Abdul Hamid Bador saying on Monday (Jan 13).

“No idea why (the tapes) arrived now”: Latheefa

On Jan 9, Latheefa instructed the MACC to public air nine tapes documenting alleged conversations around 1MDB between Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, former MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad, and the Abu Dhabi crown prince.

According to Malay Mail, the MACC head said her agency received the tapes from an anonymous source earlier this month, and she had “no idea why they arrived now”.

The agency has come under fire from the Malaysian Bar Council for the “unwarranted” broadcast, which it said would invite “trial by media” before investigations were carried out.

However, many netizens supported the move, given that the recordings supplied damning – though unverified – evidence of Najib’s wrongdoing.

Read Also: ‘Very childish’: Netizens split after MACC aired 1hr of damning Najib phone calls that could have been illegally taped

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad also defended Latheefa’s decision, comparing the broadcast to police displaying jewelry and handbags seized after Najib’s shock election defeat in 2018.

Bernama quoted Mahathir saying: “It’s the same (as making public the recordings), no difference… We do not hide from the public until there is a trial.”

Read Also: