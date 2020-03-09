A cruise ship rejected by Thailand and Malaysia over coronavirus concerns will dock in Singapore – here’s what we know

The Costa Fortuna will return to Singapore on March 10, 2020. YouTube/Costa Cruises

A cruise ship earlier rejected by Thailand and Malaysia over coronavirus concerns will return to Singapore on March 10 as scheduled, Singapore authorities said.

While unscheduled cruise calls have been disallowed in Singapore since February 24, Singapore’s cruise terminals remain open to scheduled calls out of Singapore.

In a joint statement, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that the ship named Costa Fortuna last departed Singapore on March 3.

In a report, The Straits Times said that the ship was on a 14-day regional voyage and first departed from Marina Bay Cruise Centre.

All of the cruise ship’s passengers had completed pre-embarkation checks “based on prevailing policies for travel history and temperature screening as required by the cruise line and the terminal operator prior to boarding”, MPA and STB’s statement said.

According to the authorities, the ship is home-ported in Singapore and has declared on its Maritime Declaration of Health that none of its current passengers have symptoms of fever or respiratory illness.

A doctor on board the ship will check on all passengers and crew prior to disembarkation in Singapore on March 10, they added.

The passengers will also need to undergo temperature screening when entering Singapore as a precautionary measure. Those who are found to have symptoms of fever and respiratory illness but who do not meet the Ministry of Health’s clinical case definition may be required to undergo a COVID-19 swab test. Identified passengers who refuse the swab test will not be allowed to enter Singapore, the authorities said.

Turned away from Malaysia and Thailand

The Straits Times said in its report that the 1,358-cabin ship was sailing in international waters near Tuas at 7am on March 9.

It had travelled towards Thailand’s Ko Samui and Laem Chabang, as well as Cambodia’s Sihanoukville before returning to Singapore on March 2.

The ship then travelled to Langkawi in Malaysia. It then made scheduled stops at Phuket in Thailand, as well as Malaysia’s Penang and Kelang, but was refused entry by both Thai and Malaysian authorities, The Straits Times reported.

A blanket ban on all cruise ships has been imposed in Malaysia, while Thailand imposed restrictions on Italians who have been in Italy in the last 14 days.

Citing Malaysian authorities, the report also said that there were around 64 Italians on board the Costa Fortuna.

Italy is home to the largest number of coronavirus infections outside China, with 7,375 infections as of March 9. The coronavirus death toll in the country also shot up by 133 to reach 366 deaths on the same day.

