A crypto exchange operator is being sued for reversing bitcoin trades worth millions – here’s what we know

B2C2 co-founder Maxime Boonen (centre), at the Supreme Court of Singapore. The company is suing crypto exchange Quoine for reversing its trades of ethereum to bitcoin. The Straits Times

Singapore’s first cryptocurrency trial over the reversal of several ethereum to bitcoin trades started on Thursday (Nov 22) in the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC), and is expected to conclude within a week.

At the centre of the trial is a lawsuit brought by liquidity provider B2C2 against cryptocurrency exchange operator Quoine for reversing seven of its ethereum to bitcoin trades in April last year, The New Paper (TNP) reported.

B2C2 is now trying to recover 3,085 bitcoins, worth over US$14 million (S$19 million), TNP added.

On April 19 last year, B2C2 placed orders to exchange ethereum for bitcoin on Quoine’s exchange platform, according to a Straits Times (ST) report covering an earlier hearing of the case.

The bitcoins were credited into B2C2’s account that day, but the trade was reversed the following day by Quoine, and trade proceeds were deducted from B2C2’s account.

B2C2 said filled orders were “irreversible” according to its agreement with Quoine, ST reported. But Quoine cited a risk disclosure clause allowing it to cancel transactions at “abnormal” rates, and claimed these trades were placed to manipulate the market.

According to ST’s report, B2C2 traded the cryptocurrencies at a rate of 10 bitcoins for one ethereum. Quoine said the average market price that day was only about 0.03929075 bitcoin for one ethereum.

In its opening statement on Thursday’s trial, B2C2 accused Quoine of reversing the trades “in the face of serious risk of itself having to bear the financial loss arising from the trades” if customers were unable or refused to pay, TNP reported.

Quoine countered that a program glitch occurred while it was re-configuring passwords to fend off hacking attempts.

As a result, it was “unable to access external market price data” for ethereum and bitcoin, or create or place new orders involving these currencies, resulting in issues with B2C2’s trades.

