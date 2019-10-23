See inside the 300-square-foot tent that a couple transformed into a tiny home for their family

caption The 300-square-foot tent has been the Ruiz’s home for two years. source Zac Ruiz

Zac and Katie Ruiz, a New Mexico-based couple, have been living in a 300-square-foot tent with their children for two years.

The tent, built in just eight weeks, features a kitchen, two beds, a dining area, and a composting toilet. The tent runs on solar power, and it has an outdoor shower.

Zac told Insider that the tent has no central heating or air, so the family has to bundle up in jackets and sweatpants full time during the colder months.

The Ruiz family also travels in a small RV for much of the year, exploring the country.

Their home was featured in Brent Heavener's book "Tiny House."

Meet Zac and Katie Ruiz, a New Mexico-based couple who have been living in a 300-square-foot tent with their young children for two years.

caption The Ruiz family lives in a tent. source Zac Ruiz

Zac and Katie lived in an apartment in California during the early years of their marriage. As they started to have children, they realized they wouldn’t be able to afford the lifestyle they wanted there because of the high cost of living, as Zac told Insider.

They decided to go to Katie’s hometown in New Mexico when she became pregnant with their second child. After they’d been living in New Mexico for about a year, Katie’s mom told them Katie had an acre of land to her name.

Immediately, they wanted to move onto it so they could “break the cycle” of just working to pay for rent, Zac said.

The couple wanted to move onto the land as soon as possible, and a tent was the quickest and most affordable way to get there.

caption The tent allowed them to cut costs quickly. source Zac Ruiz

They couldn’t afford to build or buy a home, and after doing some research, they decided a tent was the cheapest and most functional solution for their family.

“That’s $1,500 a month we don’t have to spend if we can get on this property,” Zac said of their decision to live in a tent.

They bought a cheap camper to get on the property as quickly as possible, and after they had been on the land for about four months, they moved into the tent.

The 300-square-foot tent, which features a main level and a raised loft, took about eight weeks to build.

caption The tent is only 300-square-feet. source Zac Ruiz

The space only has what the family needs. You can see the sleeping area, kitchen, and dining area when you enter.

The tent also features a four-foot by eight-foot closet on the wall near the kitchen, and a four-foot by three-foot bathroom with a composting toilet on the other side of the tent.

“We evolved our mindset of working with less,” Zac said of the minimalist approach.

Katie and Zac’s bed is in the middle of the tent.

caption It sits on a raised platform. source Zac Ruiz

The king-sized bed sits on a raised platform, giving them much-needed additional storage.

Artwork and greenery float on the wall behind the bed, making the space feel homey.

The raised loft was designed as the Ruiz children’s bedroom.

caption The kids’ bedroom is upstairs, which is accessible by a ladder. source Zac Ruiz

Although they have their own bed, the kids typically sleep with their parents, both for comfort and because of issues with temperature.

The tent has no central heating and air, so it can be below freezing in the winter. The family wears jackets and sweatpants inside during the cold months, and it definitely keeps them warmer to sleep together.

“Most people probably couldn’t deal,” Zac said of the irregular temperature in the tent. “I always joke, ‘People like nature until nature kicks in.'”

Solar energy fuels the tent, though they don’t require much electricity.

caption The tent runs on solar energy. source Zac Ruiz

One set of panels is enough for the family. “Our daily power needs are pretty small,” Zac explained.

The panels fuel LED lights, a television, a DVD player, their phone chargers, a small fridge, and an electric stovetop that they use to make a lot of their meals.

The glass wall in the front of the tent allows the family to see the property while they relax indoors, though they can cover the entrance with a curtain for privacy.

caption Twinkly lights add to the tent’s ambiance. source Zac Ruiz

The glass wall provides natural light to the space.

LED bulbs bring additional light to the tent, and the decorative twinkly strings demonstrate they haven’t sacrificed aesthetic appeal for space.

The small kitchen has a burner Zac uses for cooking. It takes up the most power of any electronic item they have in the tent.

caption The kitchen doesn’t have running water. source Zac Ruiz

The kitchen also features a small refrigerator, though it requires less power.

There’s no running water anywhere in the tent, which can make cooking and cleaning difficult.

“Washing dishes isn’t the easiest thing,” Zac said.”But it’s still really doable. It maybe just takes a few minutes longer here and there.”

The tent is in a rural suburb, so the family can have access to city amenities and a slower, more natural life at the same time.

caption The property is in a rural suburb. source Zac Ruiz

Although the tent looks isolated, it’s in a city, which they say gives them access to grocery stores and other retailers they need.

But because their neighborhood is more rural, they get the benefits of nature as well.

Zac said they see deer and other animals on their property frequently.

The family uses the table for cooking, playing, and doing work.

caption The table serves multiple functions for the Ruiz family. source Zac Ruiz

Zac and Katie both work from home, so they use the table for their jobs frequently.

Zac makes handcrafted lighting and decor, which is featured throughout the tent, and Katie sells a variety of essential oil products.

Zac said he doesn’t see tent life as challenging, though it can be inconvenient at times. Only having a composting toilet and an outdoor shower can be challenging.

caption The property now features an outdoor shower. source Zac Ruiz

The outdoor shower gives the family some flexibility on bathing, but for the most part they “outsource” their showers.

“We do anything from pools when we go swimming to gyms,” Zac said of how the family cleans themselves.

They’ll also bathe at family and friends’ homes. “We’re like shower nomads,” he joked.

Zac thinks the biggest benefit of tent life is time.

caption Downsizing has given them more freedom. source Zac Ruiz

Zac said the tent has given him time. “Time to do whatever I want. Time to hang out with the boys, time to have hobbies and actually do them.”

His advice to people thinking about downsizing is to just do it. “I don’t think you’re gonna regret it even if you come to a point where you don’t want to do it anymore. I think you’re gonna enjoy the experience.”

The Ruiz family also travels frequently, living in an even smaller RV when they’re on the road.

caption The family also travels in an RV. source Zac Ruiz

Zac estimates they spend about one third of their year on the road. They approach their road trips with the same up-for-anything attitude they do tent life.

“Having two kids in a small space isn’t easy, but having two kids in a big house isn’t easy either,” as Zac puts it.

The family has been in the tent for two years now. “We’re even more minimal than we were when we started,” Zac said.

caption They’ve lived in the tent for two years. source Zac Ruiz

“Our main goal is just family and time and not working too much and just priorities in life,” Zac told Insider.

Their home was recently featured in Brent Heavener's "Tiny House," a book of inspiration for those interested in tiny living.

Heavener told Insider that “Tiny homes aid in your pursuit of freedom. They’re the tool.”

Zac estimates the family will probably live in the tent for another two to three years.

caption The tent will be their home for the foreseeable future. source Zac Ruiz

They have loose plans to build a slightly larger cabin on the property, but it would still be small.

“We realized we don’t need anything big. If we could build a 600-square-foot home, that would be perfect.”

