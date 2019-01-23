A global anti-corruption fund mooted by Mahathir gets named after him – and Malaysia has donated RM500,000 to it

The Dr Mahahthir Mohamad Fund, an international fund to protect the staff of anti-corruption agencies, was named after the Malaysian PM in honour of his anti-corruption efforts. The Straits Times

He proposed a global fund to protect the staff of anti-corruption agencies – and it ended up being named after him.

Now the Dr Mahahthir Mohamad Fund, named after Malaysia’s Prime Minister, has already amassed over RM1.5 million to help anti-graft officers, who face inherent risk while doing their jobs.

Mahathir proposed the fund during his keynote speech on Tuesday (Jan 22) at a three-day annual conference of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), which is a 77-member, non-governmental organisation that assists anti-corruption authorities around the world.

The conference is being held at Vienna’s International Centre (also home to the UN Convention Against Corruption) from Jan 22 to 24, and is attended by political leaders, heads of government, and anti-corruption agencies.

Mahathir is the first Malaysian PM in history invited to the conference.

In his speech, themed ‘15 years of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, Accomplishments and Prospects’ , Mahathir proposed the fund be named the Anti-Corruption Champion Fund, Bernama reported.

Subsequently, IAACA president Dr Ali Fetais Al-Marri announced in his opening address that the fund would be named after Mahathir instead, in honour of his efforts in fighting graft in Malaysia.

Al-Marri – who is also Qatar’s Attorney General – added that Qatar agreed to start up the fund with a donation of 1 million Qatar Riyal (RM1.14 million). According to the the New Straits Times, Malaysia also donated RM500,000 (US$121,000) to the fund.

Mahathir, who was in Vienna from Jan 20 to 22, also lectured at International Anti Corruption Academy (IACA) on fighting corruption in Malaysia, Bernama said.

The PM last visited Austria in 1985, during his previous tenure as prime minister.

Read also: