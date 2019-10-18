A global body just gave Tharman an award, describing him as ‘visionary’ with ‘unique and highly valuable perspective’

Singapore’s former finance minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam has been praised as a “visionary” and named one of two recipients of the Distinguished Leadership and Service Award by global finance industry association.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is the other recipient of the inaugural Institute of International Finance (IIF) award, which recognises individuals who have made distinguished and sustained contributions to the global economy and financial system through their leadership.

IIF said in a statement on Thursday (Oct 17) that Tharman, who is Chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore’s Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, has helped to strengthen Singapore’s role as a leading financial centre.

The association’s president and CEO, Timothy D. Adams, added that the former deputy prime minister “has been a leading proponent of global reforms to derisk and grow development finance, and to achieve more resilient capital flows”.

“His ability to see around the corner and consider both the economic implications and the possibilities from a central banker’s lens provides a unique and highly valuable perspective in our ever-evolving and increasingly digital world,” Adams said.

Adams also said that Tharman and Carney “are two of the brightest and most capable people I’ve had the honor to work with”.

“The success and stability of today’s international financial system would not be possible without their foresight and steady hands,” he said.

According to The Straits Times, Tharman received the award in Washington, D.C., where he is attending annual meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

