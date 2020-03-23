A Good Start for Cake Rush – Delivering happiness to shelter homes before kicking off its’ business

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 March 2020 – Limitless Technology Sdn Bhd, the internet company behind consumer brands such as Flower Chimp, has launched a new subsidiary, Cake Rush.CakeRush is set to become the nation’s #1 address to order cakes online. With the support of numerous local cake brands, Cake Rush kicked-off this March by pulling the heartstrings and sending smiles to children and caretakers of shelter homes this March.

Cake Rush has sent out cakes to children and caretakers at Shelter Home for Children, Agathians Shelter, Petaling Jaya and Rainbow Home, Cheras, Selangor. As part of delivering smiles and happiness, Cake Rush ensured that each home receives a substantial amount of whole cakes so that everyone living in the homes is able to enjoy the cakes. While the preparations and arrangements of close to one hundred cakes might seem tedious, seeing the smiles of the children receiving the cakes upon delivery made it all worth it.





CakeRush also continues its operations during the nation’s MCO period – allowing people to conveniently order cakes online without taking any risks by stepping outside of their house. Currently, close to a hundred different cakes & pastries are available from as little as RM49 incl. same day delivery.





About Cake Rush

Cake Rush offers a wide variety of cakes and pastries at affordable prices with free delivery across Klang Valley. Together with our local bakers, there’s a cake for every occasion. For more information, visit www.cakerush.my .