A group of musicians paid tribute to ‘Game of Thrones’ with traditional Malay instruments, and fans are loving it

After eight seasons, the hugely popular Game of Thrones series came to an end earlier this month – but that doesn’t mean that the hype stops there.

Amidst the plethora of fan tributes that can be found online today, one YouTube video by a group of Malaysian musicians has got Games of Thrones fans here reeling with excitement.

In the video, five-member musical group Mahakarya Studios uses traditional Malay instruments to play a mash-up of three songs from the HBO series – the Game of Thrones theme, the House Greyjoy theme and the House Stark theme.

The unique rendition was created with the violin, cello, flute, and the gambus (a short-necked lute), an asrebana (a Malay tambourine), and a gendang (a two-headed drum).

Since the video was uploaded onto YouTube on May 21, it has since been viewed over 17,800 times, and gathered more than 1,500 likes.

Many netizens took to the comment section to show their appreciation for the group’s tribute to the well-loved show.

One netizen said that she hoped Malaysia would produce a series similar to Game of Thrones one day, while another praised the group for their passion.

Fans of other shows – especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe – suggested that the group cover theme songs from the Avengers series next.

According to the group’s Instagram page, Mahakarya Studios does paid performances at weddings and events. So if any die hard Game of Thrones fans from Malaysia are getting married, they now know who to call.

