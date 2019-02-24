A hockey coach in Canada mic’d up his 4-year-old son to ‘understand what he was doing out there’ and the results are adorable

caption Timbits Hockey. source Twitter / Howtohockey

A hockey dad in Calgary, Canada, mic’d up his four-year-old son to understand “what the heck he was doing out there” during practice sessions on the rink, and the results are adorable.

Jeremy Rupke of Northern Ontario, known on YouTube as “Coach Jeremy,” attached the microphone before a recent Timbits Hockey training routine, and he has really tapped inside the mind of his boy, Mason.

During the session, Mason can be seen rolling around on the ice, colliding with other kids, and engaging in a sword fight with a friend using their hockey sticks.

He is also heard saying things like: “I’m gonna have a nap,” “I need to go pee,” and “are we gonna go McDonalds after?”

Mason Rupke has only just turned four and is getting to grips with using both feet on the rink. There are also really sweet times where he seems over-joyed at being able to skate at pace.

Of his learnings when he watched the footage back, Mason’s father Coach Jeremy said in a tweet: “I mic’d up my four-year-old at Timbits Hockey so I could finally understand what the heck he was doing out there. It was… interesting.”

I mic'd up my 4 year old at Timbits Hockey so I could finally understand what the heck he was doing out there. It was…. Interesting @TimHortons @NHL pic.twitter.com/t3LiHWpbt9 — Coach Jeremy (@howtohockey) February 22, 2019

The YouTube version above was published on the video-sharing network on Friday, February 22 and racked up almost 1.5 million views in two days. It also proved a viral hit on Twitter.