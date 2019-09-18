A Japanese prefecture loves Slowpoke so much, it’s installing Pokemon-themed manhole covers in 16 districts this week

Imagine having these in your neighbourhood. Twitter/Udonken Kanko

Last year, Japan’s smallest prefecture of Kagawa made the news after an April Fool’s joke led it to adopt a derpy-faced Pokemon, Slowpoke, as its tourism mascot and subsequently name it governor.

Slowpoke’s Japanese-language name, “Yadon”, sounds like udon, a local specialty.

This year, the prefecture is fully embracing the Pokemon as part of its tourism efforts, with exclusive themed merchandise and food.

It’s even replacing its manhole covers with Slowpoke-themed ones, featuring the Pokemon visiting various tourist sites.

The covers, which were donated by The Pokemon Company, will be installed in 16 municipalities across the prefecture starting on Friday (Sept 20), the tourism office said on Twitter.

The covers will “promote an understanding of the sewerage system and attract tourists,” it added.

Read also: