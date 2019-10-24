A journalist was told to ‘act like a normal guy’ after pressing Conor McGregor on the sexual assault allegations that have been made against him

caption Conor McGregor at the press conference in Moscow. source YouTube / Ruptly

A Russian journalist was told to “act like a normal guy” after pressing Conor McGregor on the sexual assault allegations that have been made against him.

McGregor was at a press conference on Thursday because of his affiliation with a betting firm. A bottle of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand was on the table in front of him. And he appeared to announce his UFC comeback.

However, one reporter asked a question in Russian about the alleged sexual assault recently reported by the New York Times.

The host, sitting next to McGregor, said, “We don’t want to talk about it now,” a UFC reporter for TSN Sports in Canada said, having got the exchange translated.

McGregor was in Moscow on Thursday because of his affiliation with Parimatch, a betting firm that lists McGregor as an ambassador, the MacLife.com reported this week.

McGregor also promoted his other ventures. There was a bottle of his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand on the table in front of him, and he even said he wanted to fight three times in the UFC in 2020, targeting rematches against Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He said his first UFC fight would be in January in Las Vegas.

The press conference was approximately one hour long and, towards the end of the event, one reporter asked McGregor about the recent sexual assault allegations.

The question was in Russian and wasn’t translated for McGregor to answer. Instead, the host responded by saying, “We don’t want to talk about it now.” The host added that the journalist who asked the question should “act like a normal guy.”

Aaron Brewster, the UFC reporter for the Canadian channel TSN Sports, said he had the question and the host’s comments translated from Russian.

The reporter said this, according to Brewster: “Conor, my name is Annar. As an interviewer, I want to open you up from another point of view. Let’s move away a little bit from sports from Khabib. You are a top, top, top sportsman. I’m interested in your relationship with the mass media. Often we see news of not a very good nature. It’s like, ‘Conor McGregor assaulted a 20-year-old woman.'”

The host said this, according to Brewster: “We don’t want to talk about it now. Look, act normally. I know you for a long time. Act like a normal guy. Do you have another question? Let’s go to someone else.”

One overlooked part of Conor McGregor's press conference is this exchange between a reporter and the host, which I had translated by a Russian-speaking friend. It takes place at roughly 2 hours and 5 minutes into this video: https://t.co/wSrkT4ItXz pic.twitter.com/3W1RNYWzEK — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 24, 2019

Thursday’s press conference follows a New York Times report published on Saturday, which said McGregor is facing a second sexual assault investigation in Ireland.

McGregor’s publicist said the fighter denies any report accusing him of sexual assault.

The story in the Times follows reporting earlier in the month by the Independent in Ireland that said “a well-known Irish sportsman” had been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Crumlin, Dublin.

Irish police, called the Gardai, confirmed to Business Insider that it was investigating a sexual assault that took place in that area on October 11.

