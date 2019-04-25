A Lego version of Singapore’s 150-year-old Istana will soon be unveiled – here’s how to get your hands on one

- The Straits Times
One of Singapore’s most historic and important buildings is getting its own Lego model.
The Istana, which means “palace” in Malay, was built by the British Colonial government to house its governors in 1869. Today, it occupies over 40 hectares on Orchard Road, and is the office of the President of Singapore.
To commemorate its 150th year, President Halimah Yacob will be unveiling a specially-commissioned Lego model of the Istana building during the Labour Day Istana Open House on May 1.
According to the President’s office, the model will “encapsulate the Istana’s Neo-Palladian architecture with its surrounding verandas and Istana grounds”.
Visitors at the Open House who make a donation of at least S$70 to the President’s Challenge will get to bring home their own Lego Istana.
Established by former president SR Nathan in 2000, the President’s Challenge is a fundraising and volunteering effort that benefits a range of charity and community service groups in Singapore.
Entry to the Istana grounds on May 1 (from 8:30am to 6pm) is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. Other visitors are charged an entrance fee of S$2.
Earlier this year, the President also launched a series of medallions and Flashpay cards to commemorate the Istana’s 150th year.
The medallions made by the Singapore mint feature five buildings within the Istana compound.
