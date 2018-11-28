A limited edition Huawei-Porsche phone is coming to Singapore on Dec 1 – and no other country in SEA will get it

Singapore is the only country in Southeast Asia where the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS will be sold, the company said. Huawei

Sports car fans, you’ll like the sound of this.

The newest addition to Huawei’s Mate 20 series, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS, was inspired by the design of a Porsche sports car and made in partnership with with Porsche Design, a Porsche subsidiary.

It will be sold in Singapore from Dec 1 at S$2,298, Huawei said on Wednesday (Nov 28).

This makes it the most expensive of the four Mate 20 series phones.

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian market that the premium phone will be sold in, and stocks are “highly limited”.

The phone was designed for “elite” users and is a “luxury flagship device that offers the ultimate form of performance to the most discerning consumers,” Huawei’s managing director, Cheng Jiangfei, said in a statement

The phone has a racing stripe on the back in genuine, Italian-grade leather, and four rear cameras in a two-by-two arrangement.

It only comes in one colour – black.

Like its cousins, the Mate 20 RS runs on a Kirin 980 chipset. The phone has a 4200mAh battery, which can last a “full day of intensive use”, and a 40W fast-charger that charges the battery to 70 per cent within 30 minutes.

Like the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 RS can also do reverse charging, meaning the phone can charge other devices, including those from other brands.

It has 256 gigabytes (GB) of storage and 8GB RAM. Like other mate 20 phones, it has four Leica lenses – three rear lenses at 8, 20 and 40 megapixels (MP) and one front lens at 24MP.

