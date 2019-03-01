A local designer claims his idea for a Singapore Girl figurine was copied – and is now selling on KrisShop for S$29

Lee posted the artwork of his design on Facebook (left) and pointed out its similarities with the official figurine sold on Singapore Airlines’ online shop (right). Keith Lee/KrisShop

A local designer has taken to Facebook to call out Singapore Airlines (SIA) for allegedly selling an altered version of his design of a Singapore Girl figurine.

In a post on Saturday (Feb 23), freelance designer Keith Lee – whose designs have been commissioned by Singapore Airlines in the past – pointed out the similarities between an idea pitch he had for a Singapore Girl figurine and an actual figurine currently being sold on the airline’s web shop, KrisShop, for S$29.

In the post comments, Lee said he initially pitched the idea of a Singapore Girl figurine to SIA in 2015 as part of the SG50 celebrations. The pitch was done in collaboration with toy company Funko, which manufactures collectible figurines under its Funko Pop series.

However, SIA rejected the idea as the profit margin was too low, and the company did not want to cannibalise sales of its Precious Moments figurines, Lee said.

An account with the Facebook handle “DexterMama Goh” commented on Lee’s post, claiming to be the designer behind SIA’s existing figurine.

After Lee requested to see the digital artwork, the user posted a drawing of a doll that resembles SIA’s current figurine.

She added that she had been the one to first pitch the idea of a Singapore Girl figurine in early 2015.

However, despite requests from Lee and other commentors, the user did not provide timestamps of when the drawing was first produced, to prove when her pitch had been submitted.

Both parties then stopped posting comments, citing instructions from lawyers.

In a statement to Business Insider, an SIA spokesman said the company was aware of Lee’s allegations, and was “following up on the matter closely”.

“We confirm that the item in question is based on an original design by a vendor we work closely with,” he added.

