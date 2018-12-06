A Malaysian assemblyman suggested selling stray dogs to Korea as meat – and of course, people got upset

A suggestion by Tanjung Surat assemblyman Datuk Syed Sis Syed Abdul Rahman to sell Malaysian strays to South Korea’s dog meat market was met with criticism from politicians and animal rights groups. The New Paper

As a dog, which fate is worse: being shot dead or sold as dinner?

Well, according to one UMNO rep, the latter is preferred.

Tanjung Surat assemblyman Datuk Syed Sis Syed Abdul Rahman suggested during a recent state assembly sitting that selling Malaysia’s strays to South Korea could be a new source of income for the country, the Star reported.

According to the report, Syed Sis said he received many complaints from villagers about stray dogs, but did not know whether to channel the complaints to the Veterinary Services Department or local councils.

He added that since South Korea slaughtered about two million dogs a year for meat, selling stray dogs could become a source of revenue for Malaysia.

“I would like to suggest that… we could not shoot (the dogs) as it is cruel, but we could gather the animals and export them to South Korea,” the Star reported Syed Sis as saying.

The Star added that Deputy Speaker Gan Peck Cheng informed Syed Sis his suggestion was cruel to strays as well – but the Tanjung Surat assemblyman responded that South Korea might need more dog meat.

Syed Sis’ comments have come under fire from politicians and animal rights groups alike, including the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Noah’s Ark animal shelter, the Star said.

Among the criticisms are the fact that Syed Sis appeared not to be aware that South Korea’s dog meat market is rapidly dwindling, and that there are more humane and efficient ways of controlling the stray population.

One such way is to spay and neuter strays, according to Tebrau PKR chief Steven Choong, who called Syed Sis’ suggestion “preposterous”, the Malay Mail reported.

In the report, he added: “As strays don’t live long in the streets, and without new puppies added to the streets for three to four years, the number of strays will be significantly reduced.”

In 2016, a stray eradication campaign by the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council in Johor also came under major criticism for offering the public RM55 for each dog caught, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

The campaign had been initiated to address complaints about the large number of strays in neighbourhoods.

The council was reprimanded by Johor prince Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Sultan Ibrahim, whose family is well known for animal welfare activism, NST said.

