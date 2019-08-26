A man fled after handing unconscious baby to hospital nurse – and police say it may be a case of child abuse

The baby’s 28-year-old mother was arrested for “suspected child abuse and drug-related offences”. Pixabay

Singapore police are on the hunt for a 28-year-old man who fled after leaving an unconscious six-month-old baby in the hands of a nurse at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Saturday (Aug 24).

Responding to queries from Business Insider, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement that it had been alerted to a case of suspected child abuse at SGH at 1.38pm.

An unidentified man had handed the infant over to a nurse at the hospital and left, the police said.

While the police managed to intercept the man’s car along Jalan Bukit Merah Road, he subsequently fled on foot, SPF said.

Equipment believed to be used for drug-related activities was found in his car.

Following the incident, the baby’s mother, also 28 years old, was arrested for “suspected child abuse and drug-related offences”.

The man is believed to be her boyfriend, police said, adding that they are now looking for him to assist in investigations.

A report by the Straits Times said that the baby has been moved to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.