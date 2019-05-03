A man from China failed his breathalyser test – but it’s only because he consumed too much durian

Local police officer Yu Pengxiang showed that consuming durians can indeed cause one to fail a breathalyser by eating a piece of durian and taking the test himself. Screengrab from Pear Video

Misunderstandings are common, but one almost landed an innocent man in trouble with the law.

A video uploaded onto Chinese video platform Pear Video on Monday (April 29), showed an unnamed motorcyclist from China’s Jiangsu province being stopped by the police and failing a breathalyser test on April 17.

In the video, the motorcyclist can be heard protesting after he failed the test, explaining to the officer in Chinese that he had just consumed durian, not alcohol.

But the unconvinced policeman questioned the motorcyclist on how much alcohol he drank, and urged him to tell the truth.

Later, a blood test proved that the motorist was not lying – there was no alcohol in his blood at the time he was stopped.

In the same video, local police officer Yu Pengxiang showed that consuming durians can indeed cause one to fail a breathalyser by eating a piece of durian and taking the test himself.

Yu recorded an alcohol level of 36mg per 100ml of blood, which is almost double China’s legal blood-alcohol concentration limit for driving of 20mg per 100ml of blood.

In Singapore, the alcohol limit is 80mg per 100ml of blood.

Just three minutes after failing the first test, Yu took a second test – and was found to have no signs of alcohol in his system this time.

The video – which was carried by various major news sites in China – warned drivers against consuming durian if they planned to drive, adding that lychees and particular brands of mouthwash could also return false readings.

This is not the first time breathalyser tests have recorded inaccurate results.

In January, a viral video showed an Australian lorry driver generating a positive breathalyser result after eating hot cross buns.

