A man in his 20s has been arrested for allegedly bashing a woman in a lift – and police say he also robbed a convenience store just 15mins before

Malaysian police have arrested a suspect who allegedly robbed a woman inside a lift at an MRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

A 26-year-old man who allegedly beat up and robbed a woman inside a lift at the Taman Mutiara MRT station in Kuala Lumpur has been arrested, police said on Monday (Feb 18).

While the case is still being investigated, city police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim confirmed that the suspect is local, adding that he is also believed to have robbed a convenience store 15 minutes prior to the assault on Valentine’s Day, reported Malay Mail.

Citing the police chief, The Star reported that after looking through CCTV footage, police established that he had robbed the store at 6.30am on the same day.

“He then saw the victim walking to the MRT station and followed her before assaulting and robbing her,” he was quoted as saying.

IT was earlier reported that the 48-year-old victim suffered multiple injuries to her body and bruises on her forehead, and lost RM400 (US$98) cash, her ATM cards and her Malaysian identity card or MyKad.

The incident was caught on security footage and a 57-second video of the assault that was shared online has outraged Malaysians.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said in a Facebook post on Saturday that his office was offering a bounty of RM10,000 on behalf of an “outraged” anonymous individual, to anyone who has “credible information” that could lead to an arrest.

It is not immediately known if anyone has claimed the reward.

The police chief also told The Star that the 26-year-old suspect will be remanded to help with further investigations.

According to Malay Mail, for voluntarily causing hurt in a robbery, the man could face a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine and whipping.

Security measures heightened

Following the violent assault, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, the operator of RapidKL said it would be implementing some new security measures, reported The Star.

Commuters at MRT, LRT, monorail or BRT stations can request to be escorted to the parking lots when the area is quiet, or if they need help.

CCTV recordings in lifts will also be displayed to staff on duty, so that they can be alerted quickly to all incidents in the lifts, reported Malay Mail.

Prasarana also said that it has increased the number of Special Action Taskforce (SAT) members – staff who patrol the area in plainclothes – “at the hotspot areas”.