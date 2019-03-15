The internet is applauding a man’s raw reaction to the New Zealand mass shooting after he laid flowers at a local mosque

caption Tory Dravitzki places flowers outside a mosque. source 7 News Brisbane/ Twitter

At least 49 people were killed in a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

New Zealander Tory Dravitzki placed flowers at a local mosque near his home.

In an emotional interview, he said he wanted Muslims to know “that people of the community actually care about them as well.”

People on social media are applauding a man from New Zealand for his emotional reaction to the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, that killed at least 49 people.

News channel 7 News Brisbane caught Tory Dravitzki outside a local mosque in his neighborhood placing flowers at the door.

In an emotional interview, Dravitzki explained that he has lived in the area for years and, though he’d driven past it, he’d never been to the mosque.

“The reason I wanted to drop the flowers off was that maybe they feel scared to come down … and if they could walk up and see that people of the community actually care about them as well, I think that’s what it’s all about,” Dravitzki he said.



"I've never been to a mosque…I don't want them to feel scared…I want them to know people care” – Words from a Gold Coast man visiting a mosque to lay flowers following the Christchurch terror attack. Report on 7 News at 6pm. #Christchurch #7News pic.twitter.com/RofpehZhIj — 7 News Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 15, 2019

He goes on to explain that this shooting is especially hard because of how close to home it is.

“What’s most affecting for me is that it’s in our backyard,” Dravitzki said. “I don’t want to have to deal with any more intolerance towards Muslims.”

Additionally, Dravitzki is not only honoring the victims with his flowers but also keeping the emergency responders in his thoughts.

“I just wonder about the services, about the cops that have to deal with it, and how emotionally charged they could be and how they hold themselves,” he said in the interview. “That’s powerful.”

Twitter users are coming together to applaud Dravitzki’s raw and emotional reaction to the terrorist attacks.

This is my understanding of a real man, I'm weeping watching it and I’m not soft. — Mark Harris (@llb_mark) March 15, 2019

This is so lovely. What a good man, his goodness just shines off him. Thanks for posting. — Rob (@FurnaceFear) March 15, 2019

Could we have more people like this man please? — Martina Hogan (@Martina_Hogan78) March 15, 2019

Humility, humanity. This guy did a great thing, we are all humans. Stop the hatred. Thinking of the dead and their families. RIP. — David Forster (@ffdavid60) March 15, 2019

This is what an ally looks like. Not somebody who knows all the right phraseology to use but does nothing to help. Somebody who shows up, even if it’s just to show solidarity and say “I’m here”.

I’d take this guy over 100 strokeychin thinkpiece writers. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 15, 2019

Dravitzki closes the interview saying, “I hope that people come down.”

