A man smuggled 3,000 carats of diamonds worth RM1.3 million out of Malaysia in a food cooker and his innerwear

He hid RM1.34 million (US$321,000) worth of diamonds in a cooker and his innerwear – and even made it out of the country without being discovered.

But the Malaysian man who tried to smuggle 2,996 carats of the gem into India was caught by airport police and had his glittering hoard taken away, the Times of India reported.

According to the report, the man, identified as 48-year-old Azmal Khan Bin Nagor Mera, had boarded a flight on Saturday (Aug 3) from Kuala Lumpur to Chennai.

On arriving in Chennai Airport, officials from India’s Air Intelligence Unit searched him following a tip-off that precious stones were likely to be smuggled from Malaysia, Bernama quoted the unit as saying in a statement.

They found two white packets in his innerwear, and eight more after dismantling the bottom of a multi-function cooker sitting in his luggage, a brown stroller bag, the New Indian Express reported.

When cut open, the 10 packets were found to contain 55 ziplock bags full of diamonds, Bernama reported.

The man told police that he was supposed to deliver them to a person who was waiting outside the airport, but no one showed up when customs authorities took him there and watched from a distance, the report added.

