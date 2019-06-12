A man who works for a government official just confessed to being in a sex video with a Malaysian minister: Here’s what we know

The Star identified Haziq as the senior private secretary to the minister of Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin. Facebook screengrab

A man who reportedly works for a government official has admitted to being one of the individuals involved in a series of widely-shared clips showing two men engaging in sexual acts. He also claims the other man in the video is a Malaysian Cabinet minister.

In a video uploaded onto Facebook on early Wednesday morning (June 12), Haziq Aziz named the minister who is allegedly involved, and said in Malay that the video had been taken without his consent, The Star reported.

According to a translation by The Star, he said: “I, Haziq Aziz, (am) making a sworn confession that I am the individual with (the minister) in the video which went viral yesterday.

“The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in (his) room at Hotel Four Points,” Haziq added.

According to The Star’s translation, Haziq also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the named politician for corruption, adding: “He is not an individual who is qualified to be a leader.”

The Star identified Haziq as the senior private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries and Commodities, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

On Tuesday, a series of short videos lasting approximately one minute and 34 seconds each made rounds on social media. In the videos, two men – one resembling the alleged minister – can be seen engaging in intimate acts, Malay Mail reported.

Mahathir denies knowledge of clips

Despite the virality of the videos, Malaysia’s Prime Minister denied knowledge of the sex clips when asked about it during a press conference on Tuesday, The Star reported.

Responding to a question by a reporter, Mahathir Mohamad was quoted by The Star as saying: “I do not know anything. I have just heard, I would have to read up on it. If you are willing to do a briefing for me, that would be good.”

UNMO files police report to investigate videos

Following the spread of the video clips, the supreme council member of the United Malays National Organisation (UNMO) Datuk Lokman Noor Adam filed a report at the Putrajaya police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, The Star reported.

He reportedly told onsite reporters: “I want the police to investigate the authenticity of the videos, who has been spreading the videos and also the ‘actors’ involved,” adding that their “acting was not very good”.

According to The Star, Lokman did not name anyone but said that it was clear which politician one of the men in the video resembled.

Sharing clip could ‘big sin’ in Islam

The UNMO’s youth chief, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, also urged the public not to spread or share the clip as it would be an act of defamation, a grave sin in Islam, Malay Mail reported.

According to a translation by Malay Mail, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 11): “My view is that we should stick to the principles in Islam to prevent ourselves from spreading such videos as to not incur Allah’s wrath, which will see our own shames exposed in this and the next world.”

“What is more worrying is if the video is fake. Surely, it will be a big sin, and a heavier punishment from Allah to befall on us,” he added.

