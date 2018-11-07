A massive adults-only bouncy playground named ‘The Beast’ is coming to Singapore – here’s what to expect

The Beast, a huge inflatable obstacle course strictly for those aged 18 and above, will be set up in Sentosa in December this year. Get Out! Events

Who says inflatable bouncy playgrounds are only for children?

The world’s largest inflatable obstacle course specially designed for adults, The Beast, is making its way to Asia – and Business Insider has been told that Singapore will be its first stop.

Get Out! Events

Earlier this year, the Guinness World Records gave The Beast the title of being the “longest inflatable obstacle course” at 495.52m in length. The version coming to Singapore is only 252m-long, but that’s still massive by inflatable playground standards.

Get Out! Events

Created in 2016 by Hold My Shoes, an event agency which provides inflatables to mass events, The Beast will be open to all adults at the GTFO! Launch Festival at Sentosa from Dec 7 to 9.

Get Out! Events

Festival organiser Get Out! Events told Business Insider that the playground will be a strictly no-kids-allowed event, and only those above the age of 18 will be allowed to enter.

Get Out! Events

It will be set up at Palawan Green in Sentosa, and will open from 8am to 12 midnight daily.

Over the years, The Beast has seen its popularity inflated – travelling to cities such as London, Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Melbourne.

Get Out! Events

Entry to the festival ground – where there will be fitness workshops, food stalls, DJs, live bands and “silly games” – will be open to the public, free-of-charge, but an experience on The Beast does not come for free.

Prices range from S$37 (US$27) for a two-hour time slot, S$97 for a one-day VIP pass and S$197 for a three-day VIP pass.

Get Out! Events

Get Out! Events is expecting 15,000 people to jump on the massive inflatable playground, and around 200,000 to 300,000 people are expected to turn up for the festival.

Get Out! Events

And of course, no festival can get by these days without aesthetically-pleasing food and drinks to beautify your Insta feed.

Some of the F&B stalls you can expect to see at the festival include Cocoloco, Singha, Dadelion Cafe, Tom Yum Kung Fu, Jiak Zua, Yummers, Takoyaki, LOCO LOCO and Annette.