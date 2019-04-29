A meetup for the public to take selfies with four crown princes was cancelled after an Umno politican promoted it on social media

A poster for the purported event said the public was welcome to take selfies with the princes. Facebook/Pem Sekawan Desa

Days after a purported public meetup involving several Malaysian crown princes was announced, the event has apparently been cancelled, with two of the princes denying any involvement.

Posters featuring three princes – Johor’s Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Pahang’s Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, and Selangor’s Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah – were circulating on Facebook as early as Saturday (April 27).

According to the poster, the three princes – and a mystery fourth prince, whose identity would be revealed at the supposed event – would meet the public at a “teh tarik” session on Monday (April 29) evening in Makhota Parade, a shopping mall in Melaka.

It added that members of the public could take selfies with the princes at the event.

The poster did not identify any event organiser.

Details of the event were subsequently shared on social media by Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor bin Adam, leading some to speculate that it was organised by the opposition political party.

SESSI TEH TARIK 4 PUTERA MAHKOTA BERSAMA RAKYAT Tarikh : 29hb April, 2019 (Isnin) Masa : 5.30 petang Tempat : Mahkota Parade, Bandar Hilir, Melaka Semua rakyat dijemput untuk memeriahkan… https://t.co/2DkoPKWQLu — Dato’ Lokman Adam (@LokmanAdam) April 27, 2019

A day later, on April 28, the Instagram account of the Selangor royal family posted an update denying prince Tengku Amir Shah’s involvement in the event, adding that the prince’s photo was used without the palace’s consent.

Pahang’s crown prince Tengku Hassanal also denied involvement in the event, Bernama reported. A source from Pahang Palace told Bernama that the event was not listed on the prince’s itinerary.

Shortly after, Lokman said on Facebook that the event had been cancelled. He added that the event had been an initiative by the “Istana” (palace), without clarifying which palace he was referring to.

Lokman said he had publicised the event on social media to “enliven” the turnout. He added that the event was not an Umno event, but since his post had spread among Umno members, it had led the perception that it was an Umno event.

This had eventually led to a sultan advising one of the crown princes to postpone the event to avoid drawing potential political association with Umno, Lokman added, without naming the sultan or the prince.

