A mini-golf bar packed with pop culture references is opening in Clarke Quay – and it’s absolutely made for Insta

- Rachel Genevieve Chia/Business Insider
Australian entertainment company Funlab, owner of 11 mini-golf bars, is opening its largest outlet yet in Clarke Quay.
The two-storey mini-golf bar is named Holey Moley and was designed as as highly-Instagrammable experience. It sits on the spot last occupied by Shanghai Dolly, a Mandopop nightclub.
This is the Funlab’s first foray into the Asia market. The company also owns Strike Bowling Bars, Sky Zone, Archie Brothers Cirque Electric and B.Lucky & Sons.
Combined with Holey Moley, these concepts comprise a total of 30 outlets worldwide, and are expected to collectively rake in A$125 million (S$123 million) of revenue in 2019.
I took a tour of the lavishly decorated venue, with Funlab CEO Michael Schreiber tagging along to demonstrate how to have fun at the 17,352 square feet venue.
Here’s what it was like inside:
The entire floor of the building was covered in fake grass to make it feel like a golf course. At the entrance was the registration counter.
Beside the registration counter was a photo taking spot – the first of many – comprising a neon sign and a golf cart perfect for the ‘gram.
I picked up a club and some balls for the mini-golf game before heading in.
I also got a lanyard with paper and pen to track the scores.
The first set of nine holes was down a leafy corridor and past the bar area.
Time to play: We entered the first hole to look for the tee-off point, which was marked by a white line.
This particular course contained three holes designed especially for Singapore. The first one, called Golfzilla, featured Godzilla attacking a Marina Bay Sands replica made out of lego.
Instructions and tips were mounted on a board near the tee-off point.
The second Singapore-exclusive hole, Did Someone Say Dinner? was inspired by hawker centres. It’s set up upside down.
This hawker centre came complete with tissue paper on the seats.
The final Singapore-inspired hole, called The Designated Driver, was based off the F1 Grand Prix night race.
Players competed against each other to get the ball into the hole the fastest.
As a bonus, there was also a Singapore Monopoly-themed hole, with Queenstown and Bishan listed on the tiles.
The Monopoly hole came with extra-large tokens of a house and hotel.
There was a Flintstones-themed hole, complete with neolithic golf caddy.
On to the second round of nine holes. Highlights from these included a Jaws-themed hole…
… and a hole featuring the DeLorean from Back To the Future.
For this set of nine holes, players enter a darkroom to play the final three holes. Everything was glow-in-the-dark.
Everything was dark – which made it more challenging.
The third set of holes were on the second floor. There was a Tetris-themed hole…
… and a hole inspired by the Japanese game Pachinko.
One hole lets you play in the Simpsons’ own living room.
You could fly home with ET, or rule Westeros.
After we played, we had some food and drinks at the bar.
Down the stairs to the first floor was another Instagram spot.
The bar on the first floor had various seating areas.
Sixty staff members run the Singapore outlet, Schreiber said.
There was a third bar area with more seats.
Much like the mini-golf courses, Holey Moley’s food was also designed for Instagram – particularly its cocktails.
There’s also a massive Monster Gold Burger (S$99), which the server told me could be shared between two hungry patrons – or four small eaters.
Other dishes include The Dirty Dog (a loaded hot dog), truffle fries, a one-metre-long Mega Pizza, and a green burger.
CEO Schreiber said that while Holey Moley caters primarily to millennials and their desire for Instagrammable experiences, the mini-golf bar was also designed as a “counterpoint to digital life” by having patrons mingle and make friends while drinking and playing.
Themed holes also give customers “nostalgic experiences that can’t be replicated just by going on the Internet”, he said.
Schreiber added that Holey Moley Singapore was set up to test the Asian market’s receptiveness to the mini-golf bar concept.
If Clarke Quay’s outlet is successful, Funlab plans to make the republic the company’s Asia headquarters, with tentative plans for expansion into Japan, South Korea, or China.
