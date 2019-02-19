A Muslim leader quoted Malaysia’s first astronaut after being bombarded with questions about whether the Earth is flat: ‘It’s round like an egg’

Malaysia’s Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri said his office had been “bombarded with queries” from the public about whether the Earth was flat. Pixabay

It’s 2019, but some Malaysians still aren’t convinced the Earth is round.

Malaysia’s Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri said in a statement on Monday (Feb 18) that his office had been “bombarded with queries” from the public about Earth’s shape, and criticised the “contagious” spread of the Flat Earth conspiracy theory over mass media, the Malay Mail reported.

He also called the Flat Earth theory a “cancer to society”.

The Muslim religious leader explained in his statement that although several verses from the Qu’ran could potentially be interpreted to mean that the Earth was flat, this description of Earth was not meant to be taken literally.

Zulkifli added that it was difficult for the average person to interpret these verses correctly without sufficient astronomical knowledge and the aid of scholars’ interpretations of the text.

In addition, the limitations of the human senses meant it was not possible for a person to discern the truth about Earth’s shape solely using the five senses, he added. Instead, “geometric calculations” and “a great deal of technology” were also required.

The mufti also quoted a number of Muslim scholars who agreed that the Earth was round, and added that these theories had been confirmed by Malaysia’s first astronaut, Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha, who went to space in 2007, Malay Mail said.

In an Instagram post, the astronaut referred to the earth as “egg-shaped”, elaborating that it was “squashed at the poles and bulging at the Equator”.

It is believed that his Instagram post was written in response to demands from singer and Flat Earth theory believer Suhaimi Saad, who asked the astronaut to “swear” that the Earth was round like NASA claimed.

