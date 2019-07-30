A Netflix series about space exploration featured an ‘alien fruit’ from outer space – but it was actually a rambutan

Only one season of the Netflix sci-fi series Another Life, has been released so far. Twitter / @hash_1993

Some fruits may look strange, especially when it comes to rambutans.

The hairy-looking fruit, which can be found on rambutan trees in many regions of South-east Asia, was recently featured in the Netflix series, but not in the way one might expect.

The sci-fi series – titled “Another Life” – with only one season so far, tells the story of an astronaut and a space crew who go on a mission to investigate the origins of an alien artifact which had mysteriously appeared on Earth.

The tropical fruit’s appearance was first noticed by Twitter user Kopi Panas, who posted a video on Saturday (July 26) showing two characters marvelling over the half-peeled fruit in one scene.

A netflix series about space exploration landed on a moon and found an extraterrestrial fruit. And guess what it’s rambutan 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tmSfBU8BE8 — Kopi Panas (@hash_1993) July 26, 2019

In an extended version posted by another Twitter user Nur Aiman, the female character spits out the rambutan after taking a bite of its flesh, and then describes it as “disgusting”.

In reality – other than its bizarre appearance – the fruit is actually known for its sweet taste.

Read also: I spent 2 years living in Malaysia — here are 14 of my favorite fruits Americans probably wouldn’t recognize

Of course, netizens couldn’t help but poke fun at the idea of rambutans originating from outer space.

So the rambutan is from outer space huh? That’s explain why its so hairy.🤔 — Papi🦄 (@acrxnym) July 27, 2019

One user even remarked that he had an “extraterrestrial tree” behind his house.

I got an extraterrestrial tree behind my house. Lepas ni blh la buat ritual calit2 mulut tetamu lol — Kelson Chong (@KelsonChong) July 28, 2019

Some other users suggested other alien-looking fruits that could be featured.

I think they should try to use durians than rambutan as extraterrestrial fruit 😀 — V for Vendetta (@Small_Stuff_) July 27, 2019

Next find would it not be a STAR fruit … hahaha — Dowky (@djeiv2) July 28, 2019

Unsurprisingly, most of the suggestions mentioned durians and starfruits as the next big extraterrestrial fruit discoveries.

Starfruits, the fruits we pluck from the sky. — Ed Mo (@sgt_kickass) July 30, 2019

as long as it wasn’t a Durian….would have poisoned the universe!!! — Steve Darby (@darbystevecoach) July 29, 2019

Read also: