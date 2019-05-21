A new bubble tea brand is taking shots at established names like Tiger Sugar and The Alley in its logo – literally

Not only is The Hunter threatening to take down the “animals”, they have also taken jabs at many better-known brands by cleverly weaving these names into their own menu. Facebook / 猎户堂 The Hunter

The bubble tea market is already saturated with many popular brands, but a newcomer in Malaysia has shown it is not afraid by bravely declaring war in its branding materials.

The Hunter, a new bubble tea brand which launched on May 14 in Malaysia, already has 15 outlets listed on its official Facebook page. And apart from Instagram-worthy photos of its teas, what’s really turning heads is The Hunter’s logo – an illustration of a man pointing a hunting rifle at three animal heads: a deer, a tiger and a dragon.

For those who have little or no existing knowledge of bubble tea, the three animals on The Hunter’s logo allude to some of the most popular bubble tea brands in Asia, namely: The Alley, Tiger Sugar and JLD Dragon Milk Tea.

Logos of The Alley, Tiger Sugar and JLD Dragon Milk Tea Facebook

Not only is The Hunter threatening to take down the “animals”, they have also taken jabs at many better-known brands by cleverly weaving these names into their own menu.

One drink – yi lu you ni – replaces the Chinese word for “road” (lu) with the word for “deer” (lu), a jibe at The Alley’s deer mascot.

Other drinks in the menu also mention tigers and dragons, which feature in Tiger Sugar and JDL Dragon Milk Tea’s branding assets.

Non-animal mascot brands aren’t safe either.

A drink named after one of Jay Chou’s hit songs “shuo hao de xin fu ne” can also be seen to refer to yet another popular bubble tea brand called Xin Fu Tang.

Business Insider has reached out to The Hunter for comments.

