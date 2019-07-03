A new fund will help Singaporeans with rare diseases cope with hefty bills, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars

Edwin Tong, the Senior Minister of State for Health, visited KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital on July 2 on the launch of the Rare Disease Fund. The Straits Times

A new charity fund has been set up to help Singaporeans suffering from rare diseases cope with their costly medical bills.

The Rare Disease Fund, which was launched by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SingHealth Fund on Tuesday (July 2), will fund the cost of five medications used to treat three rare conditions.

These include primary bile acid synthesis disorder, Gaucher Disease and hyperphenylalaninaemia due to tetrahydrobiopterin deficiency.

Bile acid synthesis disorder, according to a definition published by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), is a type of disease which interferes with the production of bile acids, ultimately leading to liver failure.

Gaucher disease is a rare neurodegenerative condition where a fatty substance builds up in various organs and causes damage, KKH said.

Hyperphenylalaninaemia is defined by the Fairfax Medical Dictionary as “the presence of abnormally high blood levels of phenylalanine” in newborn infants. According to the US National Organization for Rare Diseases, tetrahydrobiopterin (also known as B14) is responsible for breaking down or processing certain amino acids, particularly phenylalanine, in the body.

A deficiency in B14 upsets the chemical balance within the body, as there are abnormally high levels of the amino acid, which acts as chemical building blocks of proteins essential for proper growth and development. Newborns with B14 deficiency usually appear normal at birth but experience poor or failed growth later.

The fund, which now has S$70 million (US$51.6 million), will cover the cost of five types of medicines used to treat the conditions. This includes the following:

MOH

In a statement, MOH said that a rare disease is one that affects fewer than one in 2,000 patients. Most patients who suffer from rare diseases are diagnosed during birth or early childhood and without treatment, most conditions can be life-threatening, it added.

KKH estimates that around 3,000 people, including 700 children, in Singapore have been diagnosed with a rare disease.

In cases where treatment is available, medication can cost patients up to hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, and most of them will often have to take the medication for their entire lifetime, MOH said.

Hence, the Rare Disease Fund aims to support patients whose treatment costs remain unaffordable even after government subsidies, insurance and financial assistance have been provided.

MOH said that the Government has provided a 3-to-1 donation matching, whereby every S$1 contributed by the public is matched by a S$3 contribution to the fund.

The Government will also fund all operational expenses of managing the fund to ensure that all donations received will be used solely to support patients, it added.

Around S$18 million has been contributed by the community so far, MOH said. With the 3-to-1 matching provided by the Government, the total amount in the fund currently stands at around S$70 million.

With more money, the fund can also be expanded to cover more medicines for other rare conditions in the future.

Donations may be made through www.giving.sg/rare-disease-fund.

