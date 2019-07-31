A new government programme will help tech firms hire talent to expand, including applications for employment passes

The two-year pilot Tech@SG programme will provide technology companies from growth areas access to business networks and talent to set up new teams in Singapore. Reuters

Technology companies in Singapore will soon have an extra avenue to draw in the new talent they need to grow and expand in the region.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday (July 30), the Economic Development Board (EDB) and Enterprise Singapore announced plans to launch Tech@SG, a two-year pilot programme aimed at providing “high-potential” technology companies access to business networks and talent to set up new teams in Singapore.

According to the agencies, these firms will mainly be from “growth areas” including digital, medtech, biotech, cleantech, agritech and fintech.

Tech@SG is expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

In addition to connecting the companies to Singapore’s innovation and startup ecosystem, the programme will help facilitate the entry of “core team members”.

New teams will include professionals skilled in frontier technology such as data science, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and Internet of Things (IoT).

EDB and Enterprise Singapore said companies qualified for Tech@SG will have the employment pass applications of their core team members facilitated under the programme.

Enterprise Singapore’s assistant CEO, Edwin Chow, said: “Our high-growth companies with technology needs will benefit from the expertise that global tech talent can bring.”

“This is especially so for tech startups that require the resources to strengthen their tech capabilities and scale up more quickly,” he added.

Chow also noted that by taking advantage of Singapore’s global connections, startups will be able to “rapidly” seize market opportunities in and outside of Asia, resulting in economic activities and the creation of jobs for the region.

Tech@SG complements existing initiatives including the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) TechSkills Accelerator and the SG: Digital Talent 2019 campaign, the statement said.

EDB and Enterprise Singapore said the programme will also be part of the country’s “multi-pronged” approach to develop a strong base of technology companies and talent needed to keep Singapore globally competitive.

