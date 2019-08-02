A new petition is calling CNA to keep Subhas Nair’s segments in its music documentary – here’s why

caption The petition started on August 1 already had more than 3,000 signatures by the next morning. source Change.org screengrab

A new petition is calling for local news channel CNA to reconsider its decision to remove from an upcoming documentary all segments featuring local rapper Subhas Nair.

The Change.org petition, which was started on Thursday (August 1), had by Friday morning garnered more than 3,000 signatures.

The petition starter – listed as local contemporary arts magazine Sand – wrote in its appeal that it was petitioning in support of Migrants Band Singapore, a musical group formed by migrant workers in Singapore.

According to the write-up, the band was supposed to be featured in CNA’s ROAR documentary together with Subhas for a song they had created and performed together.

Set to air on August 3 and 4, the documentary would have been able to “lift up a community that lives on the margins of society” and also “bring their talents and voices to a larger platform”, Sand wrote in its petition.

“As a result of removing Subhas from the documentary, it is likely that the stories of Migrants Band Singapore will also be silenced,” it said.

CNA had on Wednesday said that it would be removing all segments that feature Subhas from the documentary. The decision, it said, was sparked by Subhas’ appearance in a controversial rap video with his sister, Pretti Nair, also known as Prettipls.

caption

Subhas Nair and Prettipls in a controversial rap video, which has since been removed from social media. source Screengrab

The rap video, which contained vulgar language and hand gestures, was made in response to a “brownface” advertisement which saw local comedian Dennis Chew portraying four different characters – including a woman in a tudung and a man with darker skin.

After it was posted online, the siblings were called out by Law and Home Affairs Minister Minister K. Shanmugam, who said it “crosses the line”.

“When you use four-letter words, vulgar language, attack another race, put it out in public, we have to draw the line and say not acceptable,” The Straits Times quoted him as saying.

In its statement, CNA said that it “strongly objects to all such offensive content which threatens racial harmony and will not associate with individuals who intentionally create such content”.

It also removed all earlier articles that were published to announce the rapper’s involvement in the show.

Sand said on its appeal: “Erasing the narrative of migrant communities from the documentary sends the message that their stories do not matter, and that they are disposable. Their stories need to be told, and as an audience, we demand to hear them.”

Supporters of the petition voiced similar concerns and sentiments.

One supporter, Jonathan Lee, said the local rapper’s work with migrant workers should not be erased.

“I don’t agree with Subhas on many issues, and I don’t think the video was done in the most effective way. However, the work that he is doing, that he has done, and that he continues to do with migrant workers is valuable and urgent in a society that all too often refuses to acknowledge them or their contribution, instead exploiting them and systematically rejecting them. This must be heard,” Lee wrote.

Another supporter, Siti Hazirah Binte Mohamad, wrote: “Negating Subhas and The Migrants Band’s very important contribution to our national narrative (in terms of cultural, intellectual and physical labour) is truly the definition of overkill, and a highly inappropriate overreaction to two separate (yet interrelated) domains of Subhas’ politics.”

“Migrants have a real story to tell here and [their] story shouldn’t become collateral damage,” Fairoz Khan, also a supporter, wrote.