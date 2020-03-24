A 36-year-old New York City principal is the first known public school staff member to die from the new coronavirus

caption NYC Department of Education Building in Lower Manhattan of New York City.

A Brooklyn principal died from COVID-19. Dezann Romain was 36 years old.

She’s the first known death of a public school staff member.

A New York City principal died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, local news outlets reported on Monday.

Dezann Romain, principal of Brownsville’s Brooklyn Democracy Academy, was 36 years old and is the first known public school staff member to die from the new coronavirus, Chalkbeat reported.

The academy is a transfer school for students who struggle in traditional high school.

“It is with profound sadness and overwhelming grief that we announce the passing of our sister, CSA member Dezann Romain, Principal of Brooklyn Democracy Academy, due to complications from Coronavirus,” the Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators wrote in a statement, the New York Post reported.

Additionally, Chalkbeat reported that city officials still did not say when they found out the principal was infected and what they did to inform others at the school. New York City stopped informing school members if there was a coronavirus infection in their communities, Chalkbeat added.

Romain was described to Chalkbeat as a dedicated educator.

“She gave her entire self to that community, and it did not matter how incredibly complex a problem was,” Courtney Winkfield told Chalkbeat.

Department of Education Chancellor Richard Carranza said the department would be there to support students and staff.

“We’re all experiencing a deep sense of confusion, uncertainty, and sadness, and it’s more important than ever to provide support to one another,” Carranza said in a tweet.

New York has become the epicenter of the outbreak in the US. The state has reported over 23,200 cases with at least 183 deaths.

The Council of Schools Supervisors and Administrators and the New York City Department of Education did not reply to Business Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication.