More than 80 residents at a California nursing home had to be evacuated because staff stopped showing up for work

At least 84 residents of a nursing home in Southern California were evacuated after staff stopped showing up for work.

Magnolia Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Riverside, California has at least 34 coronavirus cases among residents and 5 among staff.

The facility is rated “below average” by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The 84 residents of Magnolia Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Riverside, California, had to be evacuated to other facilities on Wednesday after staff failed to show up for work two days in a row.

“One certified nursing assistant of the 13 scheduled showed up to work at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which prompted Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente to send a total of 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents at the facility,” a Wednesday statement from the facility said. “Staffing demands, however, require the patients be moved today.”

There were 34 known COVID-19 cases found among the residents and five among employees, according to the statement. The facility is licensed for 90 beds.

The nursing homes that will accept the transfers will undergo standard coronavirus containment measures, like isolating sick patients and putting limitations on staff on whether they can work at other facilities. All employees use personal protective equipment, the statement said.

Mongolia Rehabilitation & Nursing Center has an overall “below average” rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Health inspection ratings at the for-profit facility have a “much below” rating from CMS.

“Rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes present a challenge for health officials due to the age and health conditions of the residents, as well as their close proximity to each other,” the statement said. “The county prioritizes investigations in these facilities due to the high risk of serious illness that outbreaks pose.”