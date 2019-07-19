A pair of tigers sighted roaming in a Malaysian village might have been someone’s pet

The two “usually nocturnal tigers” were first spotted strolling around Kampung Besul in Dungun – a village in Terengganu – during the day. Twitter / 999Malaysia

A sighting of tigers casually roaming near people’s homes may have terrified villagers and social media users, but officials now believe the animals could have been domestic pets out on a walk.

On Thursday (July 18), pictures and videos of two tigers roaming around a village in Malaysia surfaced online.

The two “usually nocturnal tigers” were first spotted strolling around Kampung Besul in Dungun – a village in Terengganu – during the day, New Straits Times reported.

Pictures shared on Twitter by 999Malaysia on Thursday showed the tigers on the roads and leaning against a car.

Harimau yang kelihatan kelaparan itu tidak bertindak agresif dan penduduk kampung berjaya menghalaunya ke hutan semula. Bagaimanapun ada penduduk lintang pukang lari selepas melihat harimau itu berkeliaran. pic.twitter.com/TYoJ9BE6U2 — 999 Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@999Malaysia) July 18, 2019

In a video, one of the tigers can be seen walking around, but not getting close to any of the villagers following it.

Gempar.!! ‘Pak Belang’ Jinak Masuk Kampung Penduduk Kampung Besol Lama, Bukit Besi, Dungun gempar apabila dua ekor harimau belang jantan dan betina tersesat dan berkeliaran di kampung berkenaan kira-kira jam 3.30 petang tadi. pic.twitter.com/fgf5g1WGYP — 999 Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@999Malaysia) July 18, 2019

In response to the sightings, the director of the Terengganu Wildlife and National Parks Department said that the animals were probably someone’s pet.

According to Bernama, Dr Abdul Malek Mohd Yusof said on Friday that based on the tame behaviour of the tigers, he believed that the tigers were set free to wander in the jungle by their owner before they got lost and entered the village.

He added that the tamed behaviour of the tigers could be due to an illness as they appeared less energetic.

“However, we cannot confirm this as the tigers are still at large,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

About 20 staff members have been deployed to the village to find and catch the tigers, Dr Abdul Malek told reporters.

Several traps have been set up to catch the tigers, and villagers have been advised to halt outdoor and jungle activities, Bernama said.

Killer whales in waters

The pair of tigers are not the only animals to have surprised people in Terengganu this week.

Just two days before the tigers were spotted, a pair of orcas swimming in Terengganu waters were sighted by Petronas staff.

An official at the Rantau Abang Fisheries Research Institute described the sighting as “historic” as it was the first time killer whales were seen in Terengganu waters.

The orcas – believed to be a male and female – were estimated to be between six and eight metres long and weigh between 5,000 and 6,000 kg each, Bernama reported.

