A Palatable Pursuit – Lee Kum Kee Hosts its First-ever International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge – Philippines Qualifiers in Manila

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 31 October 2019 – Young chefs, budding restaurateurs, and aspiring culinarians from across the Philippines are set to put their skills to the test and rise to the top of their game as they battle it out to earn the privilege of representing their country for an international culinary contest. Lee Kum Kee, the inventor of oyster sauce and a globally renowned Chinese sauce and condiment manufacturer, has invited local aspiring chefs to compete at the first ever International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge (IYCCCC) – Philippines Qualifiers at Magsaysay Center for Hospitality and Culinary Arts in Manila yesterday.

Since its inception in 2014, the IYCCCC has been a biennial contest providing an international exchange platform for the Chinese culinary industry. It encourages young chefs from the world to hone their skills and learn, while at the same time, promoting the inheritance of Chinese culinary skills and sustainable development of the Chinese culinary industry with the aim of enhancing the international standard of Chinese cuisines.

Yesterday, a star-studded judging panel, including Singaporean award-winning Chef Aaron Tan Kean Loon and Chef James Antolin, President of LTB Philippines Chefs Association, selected two winners from the Philippines Qualifiers. The talented contestants Chef Michael Lee and Chef Muhajiran Ijiran lll will go on to the next level in the 4th IYCCCC in Hong Kong next year, competing with around 50 aspiring young chefs from over 20 countries and regions for the international championship. In the last contest, all three contestants from the Philippines won bronze awards.

Mr. Leslie Lau, Managing Director – South Asia of Lee Kum Kee said, “With the mission of ‘Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide’, Lee Kum Kee is committed to nurturing Chinese culinary talents worldwide. The IYCCCC is an optimal platform for young Chinese chefs from around the world for culinary exchange. In the 3rd IYCCCC, we had representatives from the Philippines for the first time. This year, we are going even further to host the first-ever Philippines Qualifiers. I wish the two talented winners all the success in the finale in Hong Kong next year, representing the Philippines to fight for the championship.”





Renowned for the invention of oyster sauce and its premium quality with over 130 years of history, Lee Kum Kee, is one of the world’s most recognisable names for Chinese sauces and condiments across the globe. Lee Kum Kee first entered the Philippine market with Sysu International Inc as the sole distributor back in the 1980s and has since been one of the trailblasers in the industry, furthering its efforts to promote Chinese culinary culture, and nurturing future local culinary talents.

For more details, please visit www.LKK.com





(Seated from Left to Right) Ms. Sandy Cu, Product and Business Development Director of Sysu International, Chef James Antolin, President of LTB Philippines Chefs Association, Mr. Leslie Lau, Managing Director — South Asia of Lee Kum Kee, Singaporean award-winning Chef Aaron Tan Kean Loon and Mr. Ryan Cruz, Business Manager — Philippines of Lee Kum Kee, with all the contestants at the opening ceremony of the competition

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 131 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a well-known household name of Chinese sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and “a symbol of quality and trust”. Spanning over three centuries, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned Chinese multinational corporation offering over 200 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.





About Lee Kum Kee International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge

Since its inception in 2014, the Lee Kum Kee International Young Chef Chinese Culinary Challenge has been a biennial contest that demonstrates the Group’s mission of promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide, setting an international platform for young Chinese culinary chefs from around the world to hone their skills and exchange experiences with their counterparts.