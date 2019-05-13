A photo taken of the KL skyline with Genting Highlands at night is so stunning, people are wondering if it was photoshopped

Tan Jun Hong explained that he did not merge two pictures together, and only used editing applications like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom to enhance and adjust the colours and tone of the picture. Facebook / Jun Hong

While some things are too good to be true, this is not the case for a particular photo of the Kuala Lumpur skyline that has gone viral for how unbelievably stunning it is.

The picture, posted on Facebook by Penangite Tan Jun Hong on May 5, captures the spectacular night lights of Kuala Lumpur’s city centre – including the KLCC tower- as well as a clear, fog-less Genting Highlands in the background.

In his post, Tan said that the rare view was shot from a private housing area that it is not publicly accessible.

Many netizens were full of praise for Tan’s shot of the city’s skyline.

Some netizens even wondered if the picture was photoshopped, and questioned if Tan had merged two pictures together.

Tan took no offence to the speculation, writing in a separate Facebook post: “‘This photo is definitely fake/photoshopped’ would be the best compliment a photographer could get.”

He explained that he did not merge two pictures together, and only used editing applications like Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom to enhance and adjust the colours and tone of the picture.

The 24-year-old dentistry student in Kuala Lumpur told Business Insider that the photo only came about thanks to good weather on the night he took it.

The freelance photographer said: “It was a shot I wanted to shoot for a very long time, but I (couldn’t) because I didn’t have a zoom lens with me.”

He told Business Insider that he had initially planned to watch Game of Thrones with his friends, when his friend alerted him of the clear night sky that he had been waiting desperately for.

“I looked out and saw it was the perfect moment that I was waiting for. Clear skies, no fog on Genting, (and) so I just set up my tripod and took the shot,” Tan said.

The stunning picture already has over 7,800 shares and more than 17,000 likes on Facebook.

In his Facebook post on May 9, Tan said that he was grateful for the overwhelming support that people had shown him, and was “very happy” that the photo was reminding many how proud they were to be Malaysian.

Read also: