A pigeon sold for $1.4 million in an auction — seriously

A pigeon sold for $1.4 million in an auction.

Well, no it’s not. He’s a star racing pigeon in Belgium named Armando.

Armando has set racing records – and now bidding records.

It’s a big deal. But online people have pointed out that it’s kind of silly, too.

Over the weekend, a pigeon sold for $1.4 million in an auction.

But it’s not just any old New York City pigeon – you know the kind who eats scraps of discarded food off the sidewalk. No. Please, everyone, meet Armando, a star racing pigeon in Belgium.

According to PIPA, the group that organized the sale, the bird just might be the “best long distance pigeon of all time.”

While the bird was for sale, there was no question that he would go for top dollar, PIPA noted on the auction page. After all, he was a prize-winning racer year after year, a video advertising his sale noted. But as his previous owner breeder, Joël Verschoot noted that he wasn’t sure just who would nab the bird.

It came down to the wire. But, ultimately, a buyer from China bid more than $1.4 million on the bird, PIPA said. It was an “unprecedented” sale that jumped from around $600,000 to the final price in the last hours.

“China was likely to place the winning bid, just like they did in so many other top of the bill auctions,” the site noted. “Two Chinese fanciers were battling it out in the closing hour of the bidding contest for Armando.”

It’s a big deal for the world of … bird racing. But on Twitter? Of course, people had something to say.

I’ve been bad with money before but never ‘spend a million pounds on a pigeon’ bad with money pic.twitter.com/3gT52JFbXH — Dearen Talabani (@DearenTalabani) March 18, 2019

Imagine spending a million quid on a pigeon fuckin ell pic.twitter.com/kcvQjiFVnE — Craig Dormer (@craig_dormer) March 19, 2019

What’s a pigeon going to do with $1.4 million? Seriously. https://t.co/NIahOaCQJR — David Meroth (@DMeroth) March 19, 2019

somebody really bought a pigeon for almost $2 million like what — Paola (@PaolaYells) March 19, 2019

how the fuck if a pigeon worth over a million and i cant even get a fucking job ???? man this shit fucked — Beth (@QUEERIO4) March 19, 2019

Armando wasn’t the only bird that sold in the auction. Verschoot, the breeder who sold Armando, sold 178 pigeons in the auction, for a total of nearly $2 million.

Birds, apparently, don’t come cheep.