A pop-up in Sentosa is featuring some of Singapore’s most unique souvenirs, from Singapore gin to on-the-go satay

KrisShop’s “With Love, SG” launch event at Sentosa on Friday, September 20, 2019. Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Looking for a Singapore-themed gift that’s not just a Merlion on a T-shirt? A new limited-time showcase at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) might have just the thing for you.

The pop-up store is the result of a collaboration between Singapore Airlines’ KrisShop and Enterprise Singapore. On display are some of the local brands featured in KrisShop’s With Love, SG concept store, which sells Singapore products from beer to shampoo.

Launched on Friday (Sept 20), it features 10 local food and beverage brands, including Boon Tong Kee, NestBloom, City Satay and The Golden Duck. More local brands will be added in the coming months, KrisShop said.

KrisShop said it aims for the project to help local brands expand their footprint globally via capability building and knowledge transfer, channel placement and account development, as well as branding and marketing.

This means KrisShop will provide assistance in the form of travel retail trend insights, listing and recommending products on its online store, promotion through brand building events and on its social media pages, among others.

“These allow the brands to develop and strengthen their brand equity amongst local and international consumers,” KrisShop said.

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singapore’s tourism receipts totalled S$6.5 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

With additional reporting by Lamont Mark Smith.

Here’s some of the brands chosen for the special three-day show case:

With Love, SG’s pop-up showcase sits in the Forum area of RWS, near shops likw BreadTalk and Toast Box.

caption source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

The installation is designed to look like old Peranakan shophouses, with featured products in the windows.

caption source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Open only from September 20 to 22, the pop-up consists of tasting booths, and will also host delicacy-making workshops for visitors.

caption No Singapore-themed shop is complete without sambal. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

The products on showcase were curated by Enterprise Singapore and KrisShop as “potential local F&B brands for the growing travel-retail market”.

caption Beacause if you love meat, you’ll love satay. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

On top of exposure to the 35 million passengers on SIA’s group of airlines, the selected brands will have their products listed on KrisShop’s online store, and receive offline and online marketing support.

caption If all else fails, chocolate always makes a good gift. And these are uniquely Singapore too. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

There are different types of items on showcase. Some of them are more eye-catching than others.

caption This S$75 Peranakan Tiles Box Clutch Bag is by Photo Phactory. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

For those who prefer functional souvenirs, these Singapore-designed accessories are a good option.

caption Also by Photo Phactory. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, said that being stocked in KrisShop “is the dream of many aspiring Singapore lifestyle brands”.

caption “How do I know this? Because I hear it directly from the brand owners,” she said. source Handout

Lauding the initiative for giving Singapore brands access to the growing travel retail market, she said it was a “great example of how an established partner like KrisShop is playing the ‘big brother’ role to ease the internationalisation efforts of our smaller enterprises”.

caption HDB-inspired Singapore brew, anyone? source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Not all products are Singaporean in appearance. Some, like this box of bird nest blooms, are just beautifully designed and made.

caption These flowers by NestBloom are actually made of bird’s nest, and dissolve in water to make flavoured bird’s nest drinks. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

Each of the products on display is uniquely packaged or designed in some way, and need not be covered in gift wrappers when presented as gifts.

caption source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

There’s also Singapore-made gin.

This Singapore Dry Gin features “traditional Asian flavours”, and is made from natural ingredients sourced from Brass Lion’s own garden, local Chinese medicine halls and Singapore wet markets.

caption It costs S$70. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

A S$514 handpainted frame with the words “living in harmony” is one of the arts pieces you can see on With Love, SG.

caption “He mu xiang chu” is a common phrase used by merchants and businessman meaning “living in harmony”. source Business Insider/Lamont Mark Smith

